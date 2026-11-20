Marjorie Taylor Greene on Thursday claimed that President Donald Trump personally blocked the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files, rejecting allegations that former White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles was responsible for holding back the documents. Taylor Greene said in a video on X that Donald Trump himself blocked the Epstein files release. (REUTERS) In a video posted on X on November 19, Greene said Trump had told officials, including House Speaker Mike Johnson and Attorney General Pam Bondi, that the files could not be released. Her remarks came after a video of former White House aide John McEntee discussing the Epstein files began circulating online. McEntee had accused Wiles of blocking an early attempt to release the documents during the first week of the Trump administration. What Greene said According to Greene’s video, “Donald Trump is the one that blocked the Epstein files from being released.” She said she knows this “because I was there and I talked to the president myself about this issue.”

Greene said McEntee’s claim about Wiles “is not true.” As per Greene, Wiles would act as an enforcer and pass on what her boss told her. “But the real person that blocked the Epstein files from being released was Donald Trump himself, the President of the United States,” she said. Greene said Trump put a lockdown on everyone. She claimed he told House Speaker Mike Johnson and Attorney General Pam Bondi that the files cannot be released. She also said he told her why. “And he told me that it’s because his friends, he said, people you know, Marjorie, at Mar-a-Lago will get hurt,” she said. According to Greene, the files are still not fully released, and a fight is still going on to get them out with the names redacted.

Also read: Trump administration approved nearly 900,000 Nvidia and AMD AI chip shipments to China in six months: House committee What McEntee said McEntee’s interview clip is being widely shared online. As per the clip, he said FBI Director Kash Patel and Dan Bongino were among those who pushed for the files to be released in the first week of the Trump administration. He said Wiles blocked them. “In fact, the first week of the administration, Kash Patel and Dan Bongino and others went to the White House and they said, we need to release the Epstein files, right now, fully unredacted,” McEntee said. According to him, Wiles said no. “We’re going to redact it. We’re going to take our time. That’s what happened,” he said. McEntee also made a personal attack on Wiles. “We had a grandma running the White House,” he said. “She should be at home baking cookies with her grandkids, not running the White House.” He described Wiles as “the person that just got fired.”