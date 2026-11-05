Marjorie Taylor Greene attacks Laura Loomer and Natalie Harp after midterm loss; calls Trump ‘cult leader’
Marjorie Taylor Greene attacked Laura Loomer and Natalie Harp, while blaming Trump for Republican midterm losses and calling him a ‘cult leader’.
Former Republican representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has attacked conservative activist Laura Loomer and criticised White House aide Natalie Harp, while blaming President Donald Trump for the Republican Party's losses in the 2026 US midterm elections.
In a social media post on Wednesday, November 4, Greene mocked Loomer over her reported influence in Trump's circle and accused Harp of helping her gain access to the president as a late-night adviser.
Greene also criticised Trump in an interview with TMZ, calling him a "cult leader" and saying the midterm results were a referendum on his presidency.
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In her post targeting Loomer and Harp, Greene wrote:
“Good morning everyone. Except Laura Loomer. An insane woman, two time congressional loser, who has zero real life experience yet Natalie Harp somehow helped Laura become Trump’s crazy train late night advisor. Make her the press secretary! Make her chief of staff! Give Laura something! Please entertain me!”
Greene also shared a meme showing herself sitting on a golden throne as a queen, while Loomer was portrayed as crying and appearing jealous. The image included phrases such as “IT’S NOT FAIR!!!” and “I DESERVE IT MORE!!!”
Also Read: Fact check: Iran's AI-generated video of Trump fainting after midterms loss falsely shared as real
Greene blames Trump for Republican midterm losses
Greene's criticism extended beyond Trump's inner circle. Speaking to TMZ on Wednesday, she blamed the president for the Republican losses and said the election was a judgement on his leadership.
"This entire midterm election is a referendum on Donald Trump," Greene said.
She argued that Republicans had stopped focusing on issues that matter to Americans, including affordable healthcare, the cost of living and avoiding foreign wars.
"Put Americans first," Greene said when asked what message she would give Republican lawmakers.
Also Read: Trump may replace Pete Hegseth after GOP midterm losses, Ron DeSantis in race: Report
Greene calls Trump a ‘cult leader’
She also accused Republican members of Congress of prioritising access to Trump over their responsibilities to voters.
"Republican members of Congress need to stop worrying about being invited to the White House and being invited to Mar-a-largo and actually stand up for issues that matter instead of trying to please the president that acts like a cult leader, which is what he is, demanding loyalty from everyone, and then calling everyone names if they don't bow down and worship him."
Greene's comments came after Democrats made major gains in the November 3 midterm elections, winning control of both chambers of Congress and dealing a setback to Trump's party.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSehjal Gupta
Sehjal Gupta is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times and is part of the US Desk. She covers a wide range of stories from the United States, including politics, sports, entertainment, breaking news, and major global developments. She enjoys working across different beats because every story brings a fresh perspective and an opportunity to explore something different. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sehjal was part of The Times of India, where she headed the International Sports and US Streamers team. She reported on international sports, athlete stories, streamer news, and major developments from around the world. The role gave her the opportunity to work on a diverse range of stories while leading coverage across two evolving news categories. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and believes the experience taught her the importance of staying organised, managing priorities, and adapting to new challenges. Over the years, she has reported on a variety of topics and enjoys taking on stories that keep her curious and encourage her to look beyond the obvious. Expertise: International news, International/US sports, and streamer coverage. Interests: Global affairs, geopolitics, politics, and entertainment. Outside work, Sehjal loves travelling, watching movies, and exploring new places to eat. She enjoys discovering new cultures and believes that some of the best stories and experiences come from stepping outside her comfort zone and exploring unfamiliar places.Read More