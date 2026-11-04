Fact check: Iran's AI-generated video of Trump fainting after midterms loss falsely shared as real

The Republican Party, led by President Donald Trump, suffered a crushing blow in the 2026 midterm elections as the Democrats regained control of both the US House of Representatives and the US Senate. President Donald Trump. (Bloomberg)

Surveys conducted both before and after Tuesday's polling revealed that the major driver of voters' dissatisfaction with the Trump administration was inflation, partly triggered by the Iran war. On October 23, Reuters published a report citing insiders and officials in Tehran who suggested that Iran is dragging out the conflict to weaken Trump politically before the midterm elections.

As the results on Tuesday and Wednesday showed, Tehran's strategy seems to have worked, with Trump and the GOP suffering a rout. And Tehran was quick to take a dig at the 80-year-old President after the results came in.