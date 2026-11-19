Mako reported Trump has not yet made any decisions, but the issue is expected to be discussed after he returns from his visit to Asia.

Trump is under pressure from incumbent Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, who has urged the US to push strikes against Iran. Last week, Mossad head Roman Goffman was in DC to meet senior US officials to make a pitch for enhanced action against the Islamic Republic.

A senior US Official told Mako that all options are available to President Trump to ensure that Iran never has a nuclear weapon.

Even as US President Trump sits across the table in a critical trilateral with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, there are indications that the situation in West Asia could see further escalation. Israeli news site Mako cited two sources familiar with the matter to report that Trump is still considering launching a joint attack with Israel against the Iranian regime.

Earlier, Trump ruled out seeking assistance from China and Russia to bring the ongoing conflict involving Iran to an end, asserting that Tehran wants to negotiate a deal with Washington and claiming that American military operations have significantly weakened Iran's military capabilities.

In an interview with Fox News, Trump said the US had defeated Iran's navy, air force and anti-aircraft systems, adding that the country's missile capabilities had been substantially reduced.

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Asked whether he planned to seek help from China and Russia to end the conflict, Trump said, "Well, you know, we don't need any help. We've defeated their navy, we've defeated their air force, we've defeated their anti-aircraft. Their missiles are down to about 12—they still have some missiles, but they're down to about 12, 13% of what they were, and they want to make a deal."

"I don't need help. I mean, I'm not going to go in asking for help," he added.

Trump further claimed that Washington had established complete control over the strategically important Strait of Hormuz, asserting that more oil had moved through the waterway over the preceding week than at any point in its history.

He also claimed that global oil prices had declined following the recent election, saying, "The oil price dropped like a rock the day after the election."

On the possibility of an Iranian threat involving a dirty bomb in Washington DC, Trump said there were indications that Tehran was exploring chemical and biological weapons capabilities after being prevented from pursuing nuclear weapons.

"There is indication that Iran is looking at gases, looking at bio, because we've shut them out with the nuclear. Nuclear is much harder. And they're looking at gas, and they're looking at the bio, you know, the biological weapons," he said.

As Trump sits across the table with Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, the Iran war is likely to come up for discussion. The consensus that may evolve from that meeting could well shape the future of the conflict in West Asia.