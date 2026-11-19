A flash flood warning was issued for San Luis Obispo, Avilla Beach and Santa Margarita in California on November 18. The National Weather Service (NWS) noted that the warning was in place till 12:45am PST (3:45am EST). The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for parts of California. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash) A map of the areas likely to be impacted was shared as well.

A weather tracker added, “Flood threat continues in California, with between 2 and 3.5 inches of rain already having fallen around San Luis Obispo.” Bay Area flooding: Videos emerge The news of the flash flood warning comes amid flooding risk to the Bay Area after heavy rains and thunderstorms. “Severe flooding has hit San Jose as a powerful atmospheric river storm swept across the San Francisco Bay Area, bringing heavy rain and strong winds. Streets across the city were left submerged, with floodwaters trapping drivers near the SAP Centre at West Santa Clara Street and Stockton Avenue. Fire crews rescued two drivers from stranded vehicles, including one woman transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,” a page noted, sharing a video of the flooded street.

Another page added, “Record rain turned San Francisco streets into rivers Wednesday as water gushed up through overflowing storm drains, with the Mission District hit hardest and water reportedly three feet deep in spots.” Videos showed cars driving through flooded streets.

Another page shared videos noting, “This is Bay Area right now. We are on flood warning.”

Bay Area rain update A second round of rain is expected to arrive in the Bay Area on Wednesday night and is expected to continue into early Thursday morning. The system is expected to move overhead, bringing from 0.50 to 1.25 inches of rain, with wind gusts exceeding 50 mph and isolated thunderstorms, along with small hail, NBC Bay Area reported. Also Read | Florida flooding: Hollywood declares emergency after heavy rain causes Temple Sinai roof to collapse The publication also reported that the heavy rain and thunderstorms brought a flooding risk. A tidal flood advisory for tides 1.2 feet above normal was issued before the storm on Thursday. The Sierra is reportedly expected to get up to 2 feet of snow. The Bay Area is expected to get a break from the rain on Friday. However, the flash flood warning for San Luis Obispo appeared to surprise locals.