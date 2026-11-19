The International Court of Justice (ICJ) is set to deliver a long-awaited judgment on Thursday in a case accusing Myanmar of committing genocide against the Rohingya minority. The ruling comes seven years after Gambia filed the case against Myanmar. (File Photo/AFP)

Around 1.2 million Rohingya refugees living in the sprawling Cox's Bazar settlement in Bangladesh are watching the case closely. They fled Myanmar in 2017 following widespread violence. The judgment is scheduled to be read from 10 am (0900 GMT) and could last up to 90 minutes, Reuters reported.

The ruling comes seven years after Gambia filed the case against Myanmar. It is also expected to have implications beyond Myanmar, including for South Africa's 2023 case accusing Israel of committing genocide in Gaza.

Both Israel and Myanmar deny genocide and say their forces have responded legitimately to attacks by armed groups.

According to Reuters, Gambia has argued that Myanmar is responsible for genocide following a military offensive that forced at least 730,000 Muslim Rohingya to flee the Buddhist-majority country.

Survivors have described killings, mass rape and the burning of villages. A UN fact-finding mission concluded that the military campaign involved "genocidal acts". Officials in Myanmar's military-backed government did not respond to Reuters requests for comment.

ICJ's first major ruling in more than a decade The judgment will be the ICJ's first major ruling in more than a decade on the application of the 1948 Genocide Convention. Legal experts will closely examine the decision for insights into how the 15-member court determines a state's responsibility for alleged international crimes.

The judges will decide whether genocide took place and whether actions by Myanmar's military or other state bodies violated the country's obligations under the Genocide Convention.

Genocide has rarely been established in international courts, largely because prosecutors must prove the specific intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial or religious group, according to Reuters.

Since the Holocaust, international courts have recognised genocide in only a few cases, including the 1994 genocide in Rwanda, the 1995 killings in Srebrenica, Bosnia, and atrocities committed by Cambodia's Khmer Rouge in the late 1970s.

As part of its case, Gambia has asked the court to order Myanmar to pay reparations and ensure the safe return of Rohingya refugees.

Rulings by the ICJ, which settles disputes between states and rules on alleged breaches of international treaties, are final but the court has very limited options to enforce them.

The ICJ is separate from the International Criminal Court (ICC), which prosecutes individuals for war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide, and can impose prison sentences.

(With inputs from Reuters)