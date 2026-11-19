A Virginia school district has closed all its schools until after Thanksgiving, on November 26. This comes after the discovery of more than 500 employees hired over the past three years who were not screened against the state's Child Protective Services Central Registry, raising concerns about student safety. Virginia schools closed after district discovers missing child abuse checks for 500 staff. (Facebook/Albemarle County Public Schools)

Albemarle County Public Schools announced on Wednesday that all its schools and special facilities would remain closed to students from Thursday, November 19, through the Thanksgiving break. The district hopes to reopen on November 30.

The district, headquartered in Charlottesville, operates 29 schools and serves more than 14,000 students. It has over 2,800 employees.

In an official announcement, acting Superintendent Chandra Hayes said the lapse was discovered during a review of employee onboarding procedures.

The review found that new employees had undergone criminal background checks through the Virginia State Police database, but their details had not been submitted for a separate screening against the Child Protective Services Central Registry, maintained by the Virginia Department of Social Services.

“Specifically, over the past three years, there were more than 500 people hired by the division who passed their criminal background checks, but their information was never submitted for the Social Services registry review,” Hayes said.

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She added that personnel responsible for submitting the information had not consistently followed established procedures.

District prioritises screening of staff working with students Hayes said the affected employees work in schools and departments across the district. The Virginia Department of Education agreed that staff members who work directly with children must complete the Social Services screening before returning to work with students.

The district is working with the Department of Social Services to complete the pending checks, with employees who have direct contact with students being prioritised.

Hayes said the district had also checked whether any of the employees who missed the registry screening were facing active investigations or charges related to abuse, neglect or failure to report such cases. It found none, she said.

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If the screening identifies an employee who is the subject of a substantiated complaint of child abuse or neglect, the district said it would take immediate action. Under its School Board Policy GCDA, an employee in such a situation must be dismissed after their appeal rights under state law have been exhausted. The policy also provides grounds to recommend revoking a teaching licence.

Schools offer limited services during closure The district has outlined changes to school services during the closure. School cafeterias will remain open from 11 am to 1 pm on Thursday and Friday to provide regular lunch services.

Teachers will provide asynchronous learning opportunities for students on Friday, while all before- and after-school childcare programmes have been cancelled. The district also said it would not need to make up the missed school days because enough instructional days are already included in the academic calendar.

Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction Jenna Conway said the district informed the state education department about the issue on Monday. She said completing all required background checks was a legal obligation under Virginia law and a responsibility towards students and their families.

The state department supported the temporary closure and said it would hold the district accountable through a full external investigation into the failures.

Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger also criticised the district's previous leadership, saying it had failed to follow legally required screening procedures and uphold the trust placed in it by families.

Spanberger said state education officials were assisting the district's interim leadership in taking corrective action, including appointing an outside investigator.

Hayes said she would receive daily progress reports from the Department of Social Services and confirm the reopening date by November 27. The district hopes to welcome students back on November 30.