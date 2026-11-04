Senator Ted Cruz predicts ‘relentless impeachment’ against Trump as Democrats gain Congressional control

Cruz's remarks point to the possibility of a prolonged political confrontation between the White House and Democratic lawmakers during the remainder of Trump's presidency.

Speaking on the Polymarket All In podcast, the Texas senator predicted that Democrats would aggressively use their congressional powers to investigate Trump, members of his family and officials serving in his Cabinet if the party takes control of both chambers of Congress.

Republican Senator Ted Cruz has warned that US President Donald Trump could face an intense period of political and legal scrutiny in Washington over the next two years, with Democrats potentially launching congressional investigations, issuing subpoenas and pursuing impeachment proceedings against senior administration officials.

Can Democrats remove Trump from office if the House impeaches him?

Can Democrats remove Trump from office if the House impeaches him?

What investigations could Democrats launch against Trump if they control Congress?

What investigations could Democrats launch against Trump if they control Congress?

Ted Cruz predicts probe targeting Trump, his family and administration Cruz said Democrats could initiate a series of congressional investigations once they assume control of Congress, with the President and his inner circle likely to come under scrutiny.

"We will see subpoenas. We will see investigations. I think they will go after President Trump. I think they will go after his family. I think they will go after cabinet members," Cruz said during the podcast.

Also Read: Aber Kawas becomes first Palestinian-American elected to New York State Senate, defeats Republican Han-Khon To

Congressional subpoenas allow lawmakers to compel people to provide documents or testify as part of legislative investigations. A change in congressional leadership could therefore give Democrats greater authority to examine decisions, policies and controversies involving the Trump administration.

Multiple impeachment efforts could follow, says Ted Cruz The Republican senator also forecast a renewed impeachment battle against Trump, arguing that Democrats could attempt to remove the President from office if they gain control of the House of Representatives.

According to Cruz, the opposition party may not limit itself to a single impeachment effort and could initiate multiple proceedings during the next two years.

"I think we will also see two years of relentless impeachment. I believe the House will impeach Donald Trump if they have the House. They may impeach him multiple times," he said.

Under the US Constitution, the House of Representatives has the authority to impeach a sitting President, while the Senate conducts the subsequent trial. A conviction requires a two-thirds majority of senators present, making removal from office considerably more difficult than securing impeachment in the House.

Pete Hegseth could face impeachment proceedings Cruz further suggested that Defence Secretary of War Pete Hegseth could become a target of impeachment efforts before the current congressional session formally ends.

"I expect in the lame duck we will see an impeachment of Pete Hegseth," the senator said.

The lame-duck period refers to the transition between an election and the beginning of a new Congress, when outgoing lawmakers continue performing their duties before newly elected representatives take office.

Cruz's prediction suggests that tensions surrounding the Trump administration could intensify even before the next Congress begins its work.