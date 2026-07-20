MTG tears into Pete Hegseth over his response to 2 US soldiers' killing by Iran, ‘their deaths fuel your bloodlust...’

Former Republican U.S. Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene criticized Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s social media tribute to two American service members who lost their lives during Iranian attacks in Jordan. Marjorie Taylor Greene criticizes Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's tribute to two service members killed in Iran, questioning the characterization of their deaths as a 'sacrifice' and accusing the Trump administration of waging a war for Israel. (AP)

"Godspeed, heroes. Their sacrifice only stiffens our resolve," Hegseth shared on the social media platform X on Saturday.

The Defense Department announced in a statement that 1st Lt. Tyler James Feehan, 25, from Ewa Beach, Hawaii, and Pvt. Isabella Gonzales, 19, from Carrollton, Texas, lost their lives in Jordan while providing support for a U.S. mission targeting the Islamic State group.

Marjorie Taylor Greene slams Pete Hegseth Greene expressed her anger regarding Hegseth’s characterization of the service members’ deaths as a "sacrifice."

“Sacrifice?? What the f*** are you talking about?? They did not willingly sacrifice themselves. They were killed because of the war you, Trump, and the admin, are waging on behalf of a FOREIGN COUNTRY, Israel,” MTG wrote on X on Sunday.

“You mean their deaths fuel your bloodlust for a senseless war,” Greene added.

Also Read: US identifies Lt. Tyler James Feehan and Pvt. Isabella Gonzales as soldiers killed in Iranian attack on Jordan

On Friday, two service members lost their lives while defending against drone and ballistic missile attacks from Iran, as reported by U.S. Central Command on Saturday. Additionally, one service member is currently unaccounted for, and four others were hospitalized but have since been discharged.