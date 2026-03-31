Did Pete Hegseth’s broker attempt to buy defense fund before Iran attack? Sean Parnell speaks out, ‘This allegation is…’

Assistant to the Secretary of War for Public Affairs Sean Parnell has spoken out after reports surfaced that a broker for US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth attempted to make a ​big investment in major defense companies in the weeks that led up to the US-Israeli attack on Iran. Parnell dismissed the claim as false, sharing a Financial Times report that cited three people familiar with the matter. Did Pete Hegseth’s broker attempt to buy defense fund before Iran attack? (Photographer: Will Oliver/EPA/Bloomberg) (Bloomberg)

“This allegation is entirely false and fabricated. Neither Secretary Hegseth nor any of his representatives approached BlackRock about any such investment. This is yet another baseless, dishonest smear designed to mislead the public,” Parnell wrote on X.

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“We demand an immediate retraction,” he added. “Secretary Hegseth and the Department of War remain unwavering in their commitment to the highest standards of ethics and strict adherence to all applicable laws and regulations.”