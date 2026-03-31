Iran-US war LIVE: Report claims Trump willing to end offensive even if Hormuz remains closed; tanker attacked near Dubai
Iran-US war news LIVE: According to Wall Street Journal report, Trump has told aides that he is willing to end the military campaign against Iran even if the Strait of Hormuz remains largely closed and leave a complex operation to reopen it for a later date.
- 1 Mins agoWest Texas Intermediate falls below $102 a barrel after report claims Trump willing to end offensive
- 17 Mins agoTrump's ‘blow up’ warning on Kharg Island despite peace talk reports on Iran war
- 21 Mins agoAttacked Kuwaiti tanker crossed Strait of Hormuz in late February
- 30 Mins agoKuwaiti tanker hit was fully loaded, just 31 nautical miles northwest of Dubai
- 40 Mins agoFully-loaded oil tanker attacked by Iran near Dubai
- 46 Mins agoTrump willing to end offensive against Iran despite Hormuz closure, says report
Iran-US war news LIVE updates: Thousands of US troops are reportedly mobilising in the Middle East and US President Donald Trump has warned to obliterate Iran's energy plants and oil wells, even amid reports of a US peace proposal recently received by Iran. In a fresh escalation of the war, Iran attacked a Kuwaiti oil tanker Al-Salmi in an anchorage area of a Dubai port, Kuwait Petroleum Corp. said in a statement. The development came amid rising oil prices globally, with US crude futures ending the session above $100 a barrel for the first time since 2022....Read More
Here are some latest developments on the ongoing war:
Trump's warning on Kharg Island: The US president has threatened to destroy Iran's oil export hub of Kharg Island, oil wells, power plants and other civilian infrastructure if it does not soon agree to a deal to end the war, and if the Strait of Hormuz is not reopened. However, according to Wall Street Journal report, Trump has told aides that he is willing to end the military campaign against Iran even if the Strait of Hormuz remains largely closed and leave a complex operation to reopen it for a later date.
Netanyahu on Iran war goals: Without putting a timeline on when the war would end, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday said that the war goals were “definitely beyond the halfway point”, and further specified that he was talking about the missions and “not necessarily” the time. Trump, who launched the war with Netanyahu on February 28, initially said the operation would last for four to six weeks.
Fully-loaded oil tanker attacked near Dubai: A fully laden Kuwaiti oil tanker was attacked by Iran in the anchorage area of Dubai’s port, damaging the hull and starting a fire on board, reports said on Monday. According to the Dubai Media Office, firefighters are working to bring the flames under control after a fire aboard Al-Salmi, the carrier that was attacked.
Strait of Hormuz closure: Operations at the key waterway responsible for transport of one-fifth of the world's energy have been hit since the beginning of the US-Iran war. The strait is almost completely under Iran's control and has been shut for all but a few vessels since the war began. Al-Salmi, the Kuwaiti tanker that was attacked near Dubai, reportedly crossed the strait into the Gulf in late February, reaching Saudi Arabia’s Khafji port to pick up some barrels, ship-tracking data show.
Iran-US war news LIVE: West Texas Intermediate falls below $102 a barrel after report claims Trump willing to end offensive
Iran-US war news LIVE: After jumping almost 4% earlier, West Texas Intermediate fell below $102 a barrel after Wall Street Journal reported that Trump had told aides he was willing to end the offensive on Iran even if Strait of Hormuz remains closed. “Positioning had been complacent. Now $100 is a sort of purgatory. Too high to be stable, and too low to reflect the scale of this physical disruption,” Shaia Hosseinzadeh, chief investment officer at OnyxPoint Global Management was quoted as saying by news agency Reuters. “The price signals are not adequately reflecting the physical realities on the ground.”
Iran-US war news LIVE: Trump's ‘blow up’ warning on Kharg Island despite peace talk reports on Iran war
Iran-US war news LIVE: US President Donald Trump has warned Iran that the US would conclude its Iran offensive by “blowing up and completely obliterating” Iran's key energy sites, including the Kharg Island, if a deal to end the West Asia conflict is not reached “shortly”.
"…If for any reason a deal is not shortly reached, which it probably will be, and if the Hormuz Strait is not immediately “Open for Business,” we will conclude our lovely “stay” in Iran by blowing up and completely obliterating all of their Electric Generating Plants, Oil Wells and Kharg Island (and possibly all desalinization plants!), which we have purposefully not yet “touched,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.
Iran-US war news LIVE: Attacked Kuwaiti tanker crossed Strait of Hormuz in late February
Iran-US war news LIVE: The Kuwaiti oil tanker that was attacked near Dubai had crossed the Strait of Hormuz in late February, news agency Reuters reported. Al-Salmi, the carrier, reached Saudi Arabia’s Khafji port to pick up some barrels and then sailed to Kuwait’s Mina Al Ahmadi for another cargo, before sailing, fully laden, eastward to the UAE and has been in Dubai ever since, the report further added, citing ship tracking data.
Iran-US war news LIVE: Kuwaiti tanker hit was fully loaded, just 31 nautical miles northwest of Dubai
Iran-US war news LIVE: Al-Salmi, the Kuwait-flagged very large crude carrier that witnessed a drone strike in the anchorage area of Dubai’s port, was fully loaded at the time and was just 31 nautical miles northwest of Dubai, news agency Reuters said, citing state-run Kuwait Petroleum Corp.
All 24 crew members were safe, the Dubai Media Office said in a post on X.
Iran-US war news LIVE: Fully-loaded oil tanker attacked by Iran near Dubai
Iran-US war news LIVE: A fully laden Kuwaiti carrier was reportedly attacked by Iran in the anchorage area of Dubai’s port, damaging the hull and starting a fire on board. “Emergency response and firefighting teams were immediately mobilized and are currently working to contain and control the situation in close coordination with the relevant authorities,” the Kuwait Petroleum Corp (KPC) said, adding that the attack may have resulted in an “oil spill in the surrounding waters.”
Iran-US war news LIVE: Trump willing to end offensive against Iran despite Hormuz closure, says report
Iran-US war news LIVE: US President Donald Trump has told his aides that he is willing to end the military campaign against Iran even if Strait of Hormuz remains closed, the Wall Street Journal reported. According to the publication, Trump and his aides believe that efforts to pressurise Iran into opening the key waterway could extend the war beyond the six weeks timeline earlier specified by the US President.
Instead, the US is mulling putting diplomatic pressure on Tehran to open the strait. “There are also military options the president could decide on, but they are not his immediate priority,” the WSJ quoted officials as saying.