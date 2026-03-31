Iran-US war LIVE: Report claims Trump willing to end offensive even if Hormuz remains closed; tanker attacked near Dubai

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The ongoing war between Iran and the US-Israel continues with strikes being reported in parts of the Middle East.

Iran-US war news LIVE updates: Thousands of US troops are reportedly mobilising in the Middle East and US President Donald Trump has warned to obliterate Iran's energy plants and oil wells, even amid reports of a US peace proposal recently received by Iran. In a fresh escalation of the war, Iran attacked a Kuwaiti oil tanker Al-Salmi in an anchorage area of a Dubai port, Kuwait Petroleum Corp. said in a statement. The development came amid rising oil prices globally, with US crude futures ending the session above $100 a barrel for the first time since 2022. Here are some latest developments on the ongoing war: Trump's warning on Kharg Island: The US president has threatened to destroy Iran's oil export hub of Kharg Island, oil wells, power plants and other civilian infrastructure if it does not soon agree to a deal to end the war, and if the Strait of Hormuz is not reopened. However, according to Wall Street Journal report, Trump has told aides that he is willing to end the military campaign against Iran even if the Strait of Hormuz remains largely closed and leave a complex operation to reopen it for a later date. Netanyahu on Iran war goals: Without putting a timeline on when the war would end, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday said that the war goals were “definitely beyond the halfway point”, and further specified that he was talking about the missions and “not necessarily” the time. Trump, who launched the war with Netanyahu on February 28, initially said the operation would last for four to six weeks. Fully-loaded oil tanker attacked near Dubai: A fully laden Kuwaiti oil tanker was attacked by Iran in the anchorage area of Dubai’s port, damaging the hull and starting a fire on board, reports said on Monday. According to the Dubai Media Office, firefighters are working to bring the flames under control after a fire aboard Al-Salmi, the carrier that was attacked. Strait of Hormuz closure: Operations at the key waterway responsible for transport of one-fifth of the world's energy have been hit since the beginning of the US-Iran war. The strait is almost completely under Iran's control and has been shut for all but a few vessels since the war began. Al-Salmi, the Kuwaiti tanker that was attacked near Dubai, reportedly crossed the strait into the Gulf in late February, reaching Saudi Arabia’s Khafji port to pick up some barrels, ship-tracking data show. ...Read More

Here are some latest developments on the ongoing war: Trump's warning on Kharg Island: The US president has threatened to destroy Iran's oil export hub of Kharg Island, oil wells, power plants and other civilian infrastructure if it does not soon agree to a deal to end the war, and if the Strait of Hormuz is not reopened. However, according to Wall Street Journal report, Trump has told aides that he is willing to end the military campaign against Iran even if the Strait of Hormuz remains largely closed and leave a complex operation to reopen it for a later date. Netanyahu on Iran war goals: Without putting a timeline on when the war would end, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday said that the war goals were “definitely beyond the halfway point”, and further specified that he was talking about the missions and “not necessarily” the time. Trump, who launched the war with Netanyahu on February 28, initially said the operation would last for four to six weeks. Fully-loaded oil tanker attacked near Dubai: A fully laden Kuwaiti oil tanker was attacked by Iran in the anchorage area of Dubai’s port, damaging the hull and starting a fire on board, reports said on Monday. According to the Dubai Media Office, firefighters are working to bring the flames under control after a fire aboard Al-Salmi, the carrier that was attacked. Strait of Hormuz closure: Operations at the key waterway responsible for transport of one-fifth of the world's energy have been hit since the beginning of the US-Iran war. The strait is almost completely under Iran's control and has been shut for all but a few vessels since the war began. Al-Salmi, the Kuwaiti tanker that was attacked near Dubai, reportedly crossed the strait into the Gulf in late February, reaching Saudi Arabia’s Khafji port to pick up some barrels, ship-tracking data show.