Iran war news LIVE: Iranian drones 'target' fuel tanks at Kuwait airport; US says end of war 'coming'

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Iran US war news: The UAE is reportedly preparing to help the US and other allies open the Hormuz Strait waterway by force.

Iran war news LIVE: US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the American forces would end the war and leave Iran within two to three weeks, saying that there is nothing left to do in Tehran. He suggested that the US had achieved the goal it set out for. "I had one goal. They will have no nuclear weapon, and that goal has been attained. They will not have nuclear weapons," Trump said. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt posted on X, without specific details, that Trump would address the nation on Wednesday night (local time) "to provide an important update on Iran". Iran war end ‘coming’ US State Secretary Marco Rubio reportedly said that the end to the war in Iran is "coming". He told Fox News, "End to Iran war not today, it's not tomorrow, but it is coming." "There's nothing any country is doing to help Iran that is in any way impeding our mission," Rubio added. Iran 'ready' but needs ‘guarantees’ Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian reportedly expressed Tehran's readiness to conclude the war against what he termed as the "US-Israeli aggression". But, he said that Iran needs "firm guarantees" against future domestic attacks, Press TV reported. In a phone call with European Council President, Antonio Costa, Pezeshkian pressed for an immediate ceasefire, as that is the main solution for "normalising the situation". He also emphasised that Iran has "never sought tensions or war at any stage", but remains committed to defending its sovereignty. Netanyahu: US-Israel 'systematically crushed' Iran Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday hailed the "enormous accomplishments" in the ongoing conflict with Iran, saying that the combined US-Israeli efforts were "systematically crushing" the Iranian government. He said that Tehran's administration will "sooner or later" collapse. Netanyahu alleged that Iran had sought to achieve its "murderous ambitions" through nuclear development, ballistic missiles, etc., while also trying to survive "heavy sanctions". "Now, I want to tell you: Over the years, all of this has cost Iran nearly a trillion dollars. And now it can be said: That trillion has gone down the drain," he claimed. Tanker hit by off Qatar: UK The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Wednesday that a tanker was struck by an unknown projectile around 17 nautical miles north of Qatar's Doha, causing damage to the hull above the waterline. The British agency noted that the vessel's crew was safe, adding that there was no environmental impact. Trump to others: 'Get your own oil' Donald Trump lashed out at his allies who have not supported the US enough in the war against Iran, telling them to "go get your own oil". He said that Washington's job was not to secure the Strait of Hormuz, the crucial waterway that is the world's biggest oil chokepoint. Talking about the ending of the American offensive, the President said that the US "will not have anything to do with" what happens in the Strait that has been closed by Iran. Instead, he said, the responsibility for keeping the narrow waterway open would be on the countries that depend on it. There's "no reason for us to do this," he said. "That' snot for us. That'll be for France. That'll be for whoever's using the strait," Trump added. Oil prices Oil prices surged in early Wednesday trade, with Brent front-month futures gaining a record March rally amid the volatility surrounding the conflict in the Middle East. The front-month Brent contract for June delivery surged 0.63 per cent to $104.63 per barrel. Meanwhile, the US West Texas Intermediate crude futures for May soared 0.95 per cent to $102.34 per barrel. On Tuesday, Brent lost 3.2 per cent, while the West Texas Intermediate traded near $102 per barrel. ...Read More

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt posted on X, without specific details, that Trump would address the nation on Wednesday night (local time) "to provide an important update on Iran". Iran war end ‘coming’ US State Secretary Marco Rubio reportedly said that the end to the war in Iran is "coming". He told Fox News, "End to Iran war not today, it's not tomorrow, but it is coming." "There's nothing any country is doing to help Iran that is in any way impeding our mission," Rubio added. Iran 'ready' but needs ‘guarantees’ Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian reportedly expressed Tehran's readiness to conclude the war against what he termed as the "US-Israeli aggression". But, he said that Iran needs "firm guarantees" against future domestic attacks, Press TV reported. In a phone call with European Council President, Antonio Costa, Pezeshkian pressed for an immediate ceasefire, as that is the main solution for "normalising the situation". He also emphasised that Iran has "never sought tensions or war at any stage", but remains committed to defending its sovereignty. Netanyahu: US-Israel 'systematically crushed' Iran Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday hailed the "enormous accomplishments" in the ongoing conflict with Iran, saying that the combined US-Israeli efforts were "systematically crushing" the Iranian government. He said that Tehran's administration will "sooner or later" collapse. Netanyahu alleged that Iran had sought to achieve its "murderous ambitions" through nuclear development, ballistic missiles, etc., while also trying to survive "heavy sanctions". "Now, I want to tell you: Over the years, all of this has cost Iran nearly a trillion dollars. And now it can be said: That trillion has gone down the drain," he claimed. Tanker hit by off Qatar: UK The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Wednesday that a tanker was struck by an unknown projectile around 17 nautical miles north of Qatar's Doha, causing damage to the hull above the waterline. The British agency noted that the vessel's crew was safe, adding that there was no environmental impact. Trump to others: 'Get your own oil' Donald Trump lashed out at his allies who have not supported the US enough in the war against Iran, telling them to "go get your own oil". He said that Washington's job was not to secure the Strait of Hormuz, the crucial waterway that is the world's biggest oil chokepoint. Talking about the ending of the American offensive, the President said that the US "will not have anything to do with" what happens in the Strait that has been closed by Iran. Instead, he said, the responsibility for keeping the narrow waterway open would be on the countries that depend on it. There's "no reason for us to do this," he said. "That' snot for us. That'll be for France. That'll be for whoever's using the strait," Trump added. Oil prices Oil prices surged in early Wednesday trade, with Brent front-month futures gaining a record March rally amid the volatility surrounding the conflict in the Middle East. The front-month Brent contract for June delivery surged 0.63 per cent to $104.63 per barrel. Meanwhile, the US West Texas Intermediate crude futures for May soared 0.95 per cent to $102.34 per barrel. On Tuesday, Brent lost 3.2 per cent, while the West Texas Intermediate traded near $102 per barrel.