Iran war news LIVE: Iranian drones 'target' fuel tanks at Kuwait airport; US says end of war 'coming'
Iran war news LIVE: Amid his threats and warning, Trump said that once the US offensive against Iran ends, Washington will have nothing to do with keeping the Strait of Hormuz. He lashed out at his allies for their lack of support and told them to “get their own oil”.
- 9 Mins agoIsrael strikes factory in Iran, says it supplied fentanyl for chemical weapons
- 20 Mins agoIRGC says it will target US firms in West Asia from today
- 23 Mins agoJapan's Nikkei surges 4% after Trump says war ending in 2-3 weeks
- 25 Mins agoBahrain says fire breaks out at company facility after Iranian strike
- 37 Mins agoIranian drones target fuel tanks at Kuwait airport, says local media
- 38 Mins agoUS will 'have to reexamine' NATO relationship, says Rubio
- 52 Mins agoKing Charles III to make state visit to US despite calls to cancel
- 56 Mins agoRubio hints at direct meeting with Iranian officials
- 1 Hr agoEnd to conflict 'coming', says Marco Rubio
- 1 Hr 3 Mins ago‘Get your own oil,’ says Trump to other nations
- 1 Hr 15 Mins agoUAE prepares to help US, allies open Hormuz Strait by force, says report
- 1 Hr 17 Mins agoTanker hit by 'unknown projectile' off Qatar, says UK agency
- 1 Hr 19 Mins agoUS forces to leave Tehran within 2-3 weeks, says Trump
Iran war news LIVE: US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the American forces would end the war and leave Iran within two to three weeks, saying that there is nothing left to do in Tehran. He suggested that the US had achieved the goal it set out for. "I had one goal. They will have no nuclear weapon, and that goal has been attained. They will not have nuclear weapons," Trump said....Read More
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt posted on X, without specific details, that Trump would address the nation on Wednesday night (local time) "to provide an important update on Iran".
Iran war end ‘coming’
US State Secretary Marco Rubio reportedly said that the end to the war in Iran is "coming". He told Fox News, "End to Iran war not today, it's not tomorrow, but it is coming."
"There's nothing any country is doing to help Iran that is in any way impeding our mission," Rubio added.
Iran 'ready' but needs ‘guarantees’
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian reportedly expressed Tehran's readiness to conclude the war against what he termed as the "US-Israeli aggression". But, he said that Iran needs "firm guarantees" against future domestic attacks, Press TV reported.
In a phone call with European Council President, Antonio Costa, Pezeshkian pressed for an immediate ceasefire, as that is the main solution for "normalising the situation".
He also emphasised that Iran has "never sought tensions or war at any stage", but remains committed to defending its sovereignty.
Netanyahu: US-Israel 'systematically crushed' Iran
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday hailed the "enormous accomplishments" in the ongoing conflict with Iran, saying that the combined US-Israeli efforts were "systematically crushing" the Iranian government.
He said that Tehran's administration will "sooner or later" collapse. Netanyahu alleged that Iran had sought to achieve its "murderous ambitions" through nuclear development, ballistic missiles, etc., while also trying to survive "heavy sanctions".
"Now, I want to tell you: Over the years, all of this has cost Iran nearly a trillion dollars. And now it can be said: That trillion has gone down the drain," he claimed.
Tanker hit by off Qatar: UK
The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Wednesday that a tanker was struck by an unknown projectile around 17 nautical miles north of Qatar's Doha, causing damage to the hull above the waterline. The British agency noted that the vessel's crew was safe, adding that there was no environmental impact.
Trump to others: 'Get your own oil'
Donald Trump lashed out at his allies who have not supported the US enough in the war against Iran, telling them to "go get your own oil". He said that Washington's job was not to secure the Strait of Hormuz, the crucial waterway that is the world's biggest oil chokepoint.
Talking about the ending of the American offensive, the President said that the US "will not have anything to do with" what happens in the Strait that has been closed by Iran. Instead, he said, the responsibility for keeping the narrow waterway open would be on the countries that depend on it.
There's "no reason for us to do this," he said. "That' snot for us. That'll be for France. That'll be for whoever's using the strait," Trump added.
Oil prices
Oil prices surged in early Wednesday trade, with Brent front-month futures gaining a record March rally amid the volatility surrounding the conflict in the Middle East.
The front-month Brent contract for June delivery surged 0.63 per cent to $104.63 per barrel. Meanwhile, the US West Texas Intermediate crude futures for May soared 0.95 per cent to $102.34 per barrel.
On Tuesday, Brent lost 3.2 per cent, while the West Texas Intermediate traded near $102 per barrel.
Iran US war LIVE updates: Israel strikes factory in Iran, says it supplied fentanyl for chemical weapons
Iran US war LIVE updates: Israel said early on Wednesday that it struck a plant supplying Iran's theocracy with fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid, to allegedly use in a chemical weapons programme.
Iran acknowledged the strike on Tofigh Daru factory. However, it insisted that it only supplied "hospital drugs" used in medical operations.
Iran US war LIVE updates: IRGC says it will target US firms in West Asia from today
Iran US war LIVE updates: Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Tuesday that they will target American companies, and not just those working on military bases, in West Asia/Gulf region from April 1, if more Iranian leaders are killed in "targeted assassinations".
The IRGC listed 18 companies in its threat, including Microsoft, Google, Apple, Intel, IBM, Tesla and Boeing.
"These companies should expect the destruction of their respective units in exchange for each terror act in Iran, starting from 8 pm Tehran time on Wednesday, April 1," the IRGC statement said, as per state media. Tehran's 8 pm means 4:30 pm in GMT/UTC, and 10:30 pm in India (IST).
"We advise the employees of these institutions to immediately leave their workplaces to preserve their lives," it added.
American companies on the IRGC hit list included Dell Technologies, Microsoft, Hewlett Packard or HP, Cisco, Intel, Oracle, Apple, Meta Platforms (which owns Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram), International Business Machines or IBM, JPMorgan Chase, Tesla, General Electric, and Boeing.
Microsoft and Apple, for instance, have corporate offices and significant retail presence in the United Arab Emirates, primarily centered in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.
Iran US war LIVE updates: Japan's Nikkei surges 4% after Trump says war ending in 2-3 weeks
Iran US war LIVE updates: After US President Donald Trump suggested that the US forces would end the war and leave Iran within two to three weeks, Japan's Nikkei share average surged nearly 4 per cent on Wednesday.
The Nikkei soared 3.87 per cent, starting April on a strong note after the benchmark recorded its worst month in March since the 2008 global financial crisis.
Iran US war LIVE updates: Bahrain says fire breaks out at company facility after Iranian strike
Iran US war LIVE updates: The Ministry of Interior of Bahrain said on Wednesday that the Civil Defence was extinguishing a fire in the facility of a company as a result of the Iranian aggression, adding that relevant authorities are taking their measures at the site.
Iran US war LIVE updates: Iranian drones target fuel tanks at Kuwait airport, says local media
Iran US war LIVE updates: Kuwait has stated that Iran-backed drones targeted fuel tanks at the Kuwait airport, the state news agency reported.
Iran US war LIVE updates: US will 'have to reexamine' NATO relationship, says Rubio
Iran US war LIVE updates: Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Tuesday that the United States "is going to have to reexamine" its relationship with NATO once the Iran war ends.
"I think there's no doubt, unfortunately, after this conflict is concluded, we are going to have to reexamine that relationship. We're going to have to reexamine the value of NATO in that alliance for our country," Rubio told Fox News.
Iran US war LIVE updates: King Charles III to make state visit to US despite calls to cancel
Iran US war LIVE updates: Despite being asked to call off the US state visit due to the ongoing war in Iran, King Charles III is going ahead with his trip to the US/
The Buckingham Palace said on Tuesday that King and Queen Camilla would travel to the US in late April to celebrate the 250th anniversary of American independence. Trump put the dates as April 27-30.
Iran US war LIVE updates: Rubio hints at direct meeting with Iranian officials
Iran US war LIVE updates: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Fox News that there is "potential" for a direct meeting with Iran at some point.
Iran US war LIVE updates: End to conflict 'coming', says Marco Rubio
Iran US war LIVE updates: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio reportedly said that Washington can see the "finish line" on the Iran war.
He told Fox News, "End to Iran war not today, it's not tomorrow, but its is coming." He also said that no country is doing anything to help Tehran in a way that would be impeding America's mission.
Iran US war LIVE updates: ‘Get your own oil,’ says Trump to other nations
Iran US war LIVE updates: US President Donald Trump lashed out at his allies who have not supported the US enough in the war against Iran, telling them to "go get your own oil". He said that Washington's job was not to secure the Strait of Hormuz, the crucial waterway that is the world's biggest oil chokepoint.
Talking about the ending of the American offensive, the President said that the US "will not have anything to do with" what happens in the Strait that has been closed by Iran.
There's "no reason for us to do this," he said. "That' snot for us. That'll be for France. That'll be for whoever's using the strait," Trump added.
Iran US war LIVE updates: UAE prepares to help US, allies open Hormuz Strait by force, says report
Iran US war LIVE updates: The United Arab Emirates is reportedly preparing to help the US and other allies open the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow waterway crucial for oil transport, by force, reported the Wall Street Journal, citing Arab officials.
Iran US war LIVE updates: Tanker hit by 'unknown projectile' off Qatar, says UK agency
Iran US war LIVE updates: A tanker was reportedly hit by a projectile in the Gulf, off the coast of Qatar's Doha, said the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) on Wednesday.
It said that the incident took place about 17 nautical miles north of Doha.
The UK agency said the projectile caused damage to the hull above the water line, adding that the crew was safe and there was no environmental impact.
Iran US war LIVE updates: US forces to leave Tehran within 2-3 weeks, says Trump
Iran US war LIVE updates: President Donald Trump stated that the US would end the war and leave Iran within two to three weeks, saying that there is nothing left to do in Tehran.
He suggested that the US had achieved the goal it set out for. "I had one goal. They will have no nuclear weapon, and that goal has been attained. They will not have nuclear weapons," Trump said.