Marjorie Taylor Greene rips POTUS for ‘cruel’ Candace Owens post, ‘Trump hates women he can’t control…’

Marjorie Taylor Greene has ripped President Donald Trump after he slammed Candace Owens in a Truth Social post. Trump posted a doctored TIME Magazine cover on Truth Social, calling Candace ‘Vile Person of the Year’. Marjorie Taylor Greene rips Donald Trump for ‘cruel’ Candace Owens post (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP , REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo )

“Candace Owens’ stock, which was never very high, has fallen a long way. Her attack on the First Lady of France is despicable. I believe, in this case, without verification, she is an extremely Low IQ individual!” The US president captioned the image.

‘President Trump hates women he can’t control’ Greene defended Candace in an X post, slamming Trump in a scathing statement.

“President Trump hates women he can’t control, who don’t worship him, women who actually worship God, and are much more intelligent than he is,” Greene wrote. “Women like @RealCandaceO.”

Read More | Candace Owens' answer to whether she's ‘done’ with Trump goes viral: ‘I feel embarrassed…’

“This cruel post about Candace looks like something Laura Loomer would conjure up as she gives Trump his talking points, policy decisions, and political advice which is literally destroying him and the Republican Party. Trump refused to support the women who were victims of Epstein, he called me a traitor for supporting them and not bowing to him, he is attacking Megyn Kelly, and Candace Owens. Also the only people in his cabinet that he’s either fired or privately told to leave are women, Christi Noem, Pam Bondi, and Lori Chavez DeReemer,” she continued.