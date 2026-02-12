Candace Owens attacks Erika Kirk again, claims Charlie Kirk ‘removed his wedding ring’ night before murder

Responding to a social media post saying Erika must have removed the photo from the shelf, Owens wrote, “It’s entirely possible Charlie removed it when he removed his wedding ring the night before. When they had a priest come pray over them and their marriage…”

It all began when Netizens began comparing two videos. In an older video of Charlie, a framed wedding photo of him and Erika was seen on a shelf behind him. However, in a newer video appearing to show Erika sitting in front of the same shelf, the photo was missing.

Candace Owens has continued to comment on Erika Kirk , this time reacting to a claim that Erika may have removed her and Charlie Kirk’s wedding photo from a bookshelf. Owens also claimed while responding to a post on social media that Charlie had removed his wedding ring the night before he was assassinated by Tyler Robinson in Utah.

Owens previously raised questions about Charlie and Erika’s marriage while talking about an interview Erika gave to Jesse Watters, where she said that she wanted Charlie to rest before his event, and let him sleep in their little daughter’s room.

Owens spoke about Erika’s interview, saying, “I also want you to know that it struck me as odd when you said in that interview with Jesse Waters that you wanted Charlie to have a good night’s sleep, he was so excited, so you sent him to sleep in his daughter’s room. You know, just registered to me as a little bit backwards.”

“If I wanted my husband to have a good night’s sleep because of something he had the next day, I’d probably let him sleep in the room and I would sleep in my daughter’s room. Flagged that.”

Owens spoke about the wedding ring too, saying, “I also thought what was interesting is that you said that the next morning when he snuck in, he grabbed his wedding band. Again, minor detail, but I asked myself, why was his wedding band off?”

Laura Loomer urges Erika Kirk Kirk to get a restraining order against Candace Owens As Owens continues to discuss her theories about Charlie’s death and attack Erika, Laura Loomer has called on Erika to take legal action against Owens. Loomer called out Owens, sharing a clip from Owens’ podcast where she said that Erika "should be dragged into a police precinct.”

Loomer said Owens’ behavior was "beyond depraved.” She later tagged Erika, saying she should get a restraining order against Owens.

Loomer wrote on X, “Candace Owens is continuing her suggestions that @MrsErikaKirk played a role in her husbands’ assassination. Candace now says “Erika should be dragged into a police precinct.”

“This is beyond depraved. How could anyone defend this?” she added.

In another post, Loomer slammed Owens for her “deranged behavior,” adding, “@MrsErikaKirk needs to get a restraining order against Candace Owens .”