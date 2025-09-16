‘My favorite love story’: Charlie Kirk's wife shares video of him telling their daughter how they met | Watch

Charlie Kirk’s wife, Erika, has shared a video of the slain Turning Point USA founder telling their daughter how the two of them met. “… my favorite love story,” the Instagram video is captioned. Charlie Kirk's wife shares video of him telling their daughter how they met (mrserikakirk/Instagram, charliekirk1776/Instagram)

The video shows Kirk talking to his little daughter as she sat on his lap. “Storytime,” Kirk said. “We're here at Bill's Burgers in New York City. Right near this very table was the first time that I met Mama.”

He added, “It started as a job interview. I was asking all these questions, asking all these questions, philosophy, religion, Jesus. Then I realized Mama was beautiful and smart and elegant and Christlike. I said, Forget this job interview. I. I said, I have enough friends. That's where your journey started.”

‘What a wonderful father God blessed her with’

People offered their prayers to Erika in the comment section of the video. “I love you my girl. Thinking of you every second of every day,” one user wrote. “One thing is for sure, she’ll never grow up doubting how much he loved you. I’m so glad you have these precious videos to show them. Thinking about you and praying for you constantly,” wrote another. One user said, “She will see these one day and will know what a wonderful father God blessed her with on this earth.”

Read More | Is Tyler Robinson autistic? Viral video sparks theory after Charlie Kirk's murder

“Love you and am praying for you right now,” one user wrote, while another said, “raying for you Erika! You are so strong because God is in you.” One said, “She knows the whole story now! Sweet precious memory.”

What Erika Kirk said after Charlie Kirk’s death

In a broadcast from Turning Point USA's headquarters in Arizona, Erika tearfully said after her husband’s death, "You have no idea the fire that you have ignited within this wife, the cries of this widow will echo around the world like a battle cry.”

Read More | Charlie Kirk's murder ‘part of a larger effort’? FBI probing groups that may have 'aided and abetted’ Tyler Robinson

Erika and Charlie Kirk share two children – a son who turned 1 in May and a daughter who turned 3 in August. In her September 12 address, Erika revealed what she told her daughter after the assassination. "When I got home last night, our daughter just ran into my arms ... and she said, 'Mommy, I missed you.' I said, 'I missed you too, baby.' She goes, 'Where's daddy?'" Erika said. "What do you tell a 3-year-old? She's three. I said, 'Baby, daddy loves you so much. Don't you worry. He's on a work trip with Jesus so he can afford your blueberry budget.'"

Kirk, 31, was allegedly shot dead by Tyler Robinson on September 10 during an appearance at a campus event in Utah. The shooting happened around 12:20 pm local time during a student Q&A at UVU in Orem, per a statement from Utah Valley University (UVU).