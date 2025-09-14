Charlie Kirk murder: Erika's heartbreaking final moments with husband's body revealed, ‘I miss you so much’

The heartbreaking last moments of slain Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, with her husband’s body have been revealed in photos. Pictures shared by Erika, 36, show her weeping over her husband’s open casket while grasping his hands. Charlie Kirk murder: Erika's heartbreaking final moments with husband's body revealed(mrserikakirk/Instagram)

In a video of the heart-wrenching moment, Erika can be seen kissing Kirk’s hand and repeatedly whispering “I love you.”

“I love you, I love you, I know, I miss you so much,” the grieving mother said.

“The world is evil,” Erika captioned the post. “But our Savior. Our Lord. Our God. Не...Не is so good. I will never have the words. Ever.”

Read More | Trump blames 'radical left' for Charlie Kirk's death: 'Dark moment for America'

She added, “The sound of this widow weeping echos throughout this world like a battle cry. I have no idea what any of this means. But baby I know you do and so does our Lord.”

“They have no idea what they just ignited within this wife. If they thought my husband’s mission was big now..you have no idea. You. All of you. Will never. Ever. Forget my husband @charliekirk1776 I’ll make sure of it,” Erika further wrote. “Rest in the arms of our Lord baby as he blankets you with the words I know your heart always strived to hear, “well done My good and faithful servant.””

‘My husband's voice will remain’

Kirk, 31, was allegedly shot dead by Tyler Robinson on September 10 during an appearance at a campus event in Utah. The shooting happened around 12:20 pm local time during a student Q&A at UVU in Orem, per a statement from Utah Valley University (UVU).

Erika later gave a tearful address about Kirk’s death, saying, "My husband's voice will remain."

Read More | Charlie Kirk death: Bill Clinton, Joe Biden and other former presidents react, ‘Young man was murdered in cold blood’

In a broadcast from Turning Point USA's headquarters in Arizona, Erika told Donald Trump, "Mr President, my husband loved you. And he knew that you loved him too.” She also thanked JD Vance and his wife Usha for accompanying the casket back to Arizona.

Erika added, "But most of all, Charlie loved his children. And he loved me. With all his heart. And he made sure I knew that every day."