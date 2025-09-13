Charlie Kirk's wife Erika Kirk shares his life, hobbies and top priority following his tragic death

Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika, broke down in a livestream recently as she thanked the first responders who tried to save her husband after he was shot and killed at Utah Valley University, the BBC reported. Conservative activist Charlie Kirk, co-founder of Turning Point USA and a close ally of Donald Trump, was shot dead on Wednesday at 31. Police said he was shot while hosting a campus event in Utah. Erika Kirk mourned her husband, Charlie Kirk, who was fatally shot at 31 during a campus event. In a heartfelt livestream, she honored his passion for family and America.(Getty Images via AFP)

Also read: 'Tyler, is this you?': How a father's question revealed Charlie Kirk's shooting suspect

Charlie Kirk’s widow on his hobbies and life

Erika spoke through tears as she tried to put her husband’s life into words. “Charlie said if he ever ran for office, his top priority would be to revive the American family. That was his priority,” she told the crowd.

She paused, then added, “Charlie loved life. He loved his life. He loved America.”

Also read: White House honors ‘fearless patriot’ Charlie Kirk as netizens react to heartfelt tribute; Watch viral video

Erika shared some of the smaller details too - the hobbies that kept him grounded and the teams he cheered for. “Go Ducks,” she said, a nod to the University of Oregon team. She laughed lightly, noting he would want her to say it since they had a game on Sunday.

“But most of all, Charlie loved his children. And he loved me. With all his heart. And he made sure I knew that every day," she added.

Erika called him a “perfect” father, crying as she said the words. She also revealed that when her daughter asked, “Where's daddy?” Erika softly told her, “Baby, daddy loves you so much. Don't worry. He's on a business trip with Jesus,” as per BBC.

Charlie Kirk married Erika Frantzve, a businesswoman and former Miss Arizona, in 2021. They had two children, though the couple kept them out of the spotlight. Erika runs a faith-based clothing brand and hosts a podcast. She is now studying for a doctorate in Bible Studies.

Charlie Kirk's journey from suburban Chicago to Trump’s circle

As per the BBC, Kirk grew up in Prospect Heights, a Chicago suburb, the son of an architect. He briefly attended a local community college before dropping out to launch his career in activism. He often joked about his lack of a degree when debating students on stage, turning it into part of his brand.

At 18, he started Turning Point USA, which spread chapters across hundreds of colleges. Its focus was clear: fiscal conservatism, free markets, and limited government. The group later became central to electoral support for Donald Trump.

Kirk attended Trump's 2025 inauguration, visited the White House often, and was even spotted golfing with the US president days before the swearing-in ceremony this year.

His podcast and radio presence amplified his profile. Clips of fiery exchanges with students on climate change, gun rights, and faith regularly went viral. Kirk was blunt on the Second Amendment, once saying, “It’s worth it to have a cost of, unfortunately, some gun deaths every single year so that we can have the Second Amendment.”

FAQs

How did Charlie Kirk die?

He was shot during a college event in Utah.

How old was Charlie Kirk when he died?

He was 31 years old.

Who is Charlie Kirk’s wife?

His wife is Erika Kirk, a businesswoman and former Miss Arizona.

How many children did Charlie Kirk have?

He and Erika had two children.

What was Charlie Kirk’s role in politics?

He co-founded Turning Point USA and was a prominent ally of Donald Trump.