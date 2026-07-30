‘Harassment, police inaction’ drive four of family to self-immolation bid on Sant Kabir Nagar DM office premises

Panic prevailed on the district magistrate’s office premises in Sant Kabir Nagar after four members of a family poured an inflammable substance on themselves and attempted self-immolation around noon, alleging that they had been driven to the extreme by repeated harassment and police inaction, officials said. A departmental inquiry has been ordered into the alleged lapses, while the criminal investigation against the nine accused is continuing. (For representation)

Police personnel and administrative officials present at the collectorate intervened, preventing the family from setting themselves ablaze. The officials then counselled the family for nearly an hour before bringing the situation under control.

Senior police officers, including additional superintendent of police (ASP) Sushil Kumar Singh, rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident.

According to police, the family alleged that the head of the household, who runs a roadside fruit and juice stall, had been repeatedly assaulted, abused and threatened by local residents over his business. They also alleged that despite submitting multiple complaints, no effective action was taken, forcing them to take the extreme step.

ASP Sushil Kumar Singh said the victim had complained of repeated assaults, including a recent incident of violence. Based on his complaint, police registered an FIR and initiated legal proceedings.

Police subsequently booked nine persons in connection with an alleged assault that reportedly took place on July 28. According to the FIR, the accused allegedly went to the victim’s house over an old rivalry, abused him and assaulted him. Khalilabad Kotwali SHO Jai Prakash Dubey said further investigation is underway.

Following the incident, the Sant Kabir Nagar superintendent of police ordered the suspension of two police constables for negligence in handling the earlier complaint. An inquiry found that despite receiving timely information about the alleged assault, they neither initiated legal action nor informed senior officers.

A departmental inquiry has also been ordered into the alleged lapses, while the criminal investigation against the nine accused is continuing, officials said.