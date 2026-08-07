Who is James Haven? Angelina Jolie's brother announces he's gay after divorce; ex-wife Romi Imbel reacts, 'I'm tired…'
James Haven, now openly gay, discusses his journey of self-acceptance and healing following childhood trauma.
James Haven, the brother of Angelina Jolie, has publicly identified as gay, several months following his separation from ex-wife Romi Imbelli.
The former couple, now friends, appeared together on Imbelli's Substack to discuss the evolution of their relationship and how James disclosed his truth.
Haven, the son of renowned Hollywood actor Jon Voight, opened up about his sexual orientation with Imbelli upon their reconnection after the annulment of their marriage.
James Haven's livestream
During the livestream, he read a letter addressing his sexuality. "When I was a little boy, I was absolutely obsessed with the Disney princesses. I would sneak glitter onto my cheeks, swipe mascara onto my lashes, and for those moments, I felt like magic.
"I didn't have the language back then to explain why I just knew it made me feel more like me."
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Haven articulated that as he aged, “I started wondering if that sparkle was something I had to hide to be accepted by the 'normal' boys around me. Like so many gay kids, I learned to question parts of myself long before I learned to celebrate them.”
He went on to explain how he healed from childhood trauma, saying, “I am now free to live the life that I believe I was always meant to live.”
“Thank you for allowing me to be what I was meant to be,” he added.
Romi Imbelli reacts to James Haven's announcement
Imbelli, the ex-wife who featured on the Showtime reality series The Real L Word, paid tribute to Haven on Instagram: “I wasn’t here to out someone I love. I was here to help set someone free,” she said. “In return, he set me free.”
Imbelli and Haven were married on August 12, 2024. Court documents revealed that The Real L Word star submitted the annulment request 15 days following the wedding.
"Forgiveness, grace, and unconditional love have carried us to this moment," Imbelli stated in a post on Instagram.
"We ask only that you give him the same compassion as he learns to walk through this world with his head held high, exactly as God made him.
"I'll always love him. Just not as his wife, but as my family, my best friend, and one of the greatest loves of my life."
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More