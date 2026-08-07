Who is James Haven? Angelina Jolie's brother announces he's gay after divorce; ex-wife Romi Imbel reacts, 'I'm tired…'

James Haven, the brother of Angelina Jolie, has publicly identified as gay, several months following his separation from ex-wife Romi Imbelli. Romi Imbelli honors her separation from James Haven, describing their bond and his journey of self-acceptance after publicly identifying as gay. (Romi Imbelli)

The former couple, now friends, appeared together on Imbelli's Substack to discuss the evolution of their relationship and how James disclosed his truth.

Haven, the son of renowned Hollywood actor Jon Voight, opened up about his sexual orientation with Imbelli upon their reconnection after the annulment of their marriage.

James Haven's livestream During the livestream, he read a letter addressing his sexuality. "When I was a little boy, I was absolutely obsessed with the Disney princesses. I would sneak glitter onto my cheeks, swipe mascara onto my lashes, and for those moments, I felt like magic.

"I didn't have the language back then to explain why I just knew it made me feel more like me."

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Haven articulated that as he aged, “I started wondering if that sparkle was something I had to hide to be accepted by the 'normal' boys around me. Like so many gay kids, I learned to question parts of myself long before I learned to celebrate them.”

He went on to explain how he healed from childhood trauma, saying, “I am now free to live the life that I believe I was always meant to live.”

“Thank you for allowing me to be what I was meant to be,” he added.