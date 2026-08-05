Perez Hilton update: 5 things to know about his controversies and legal issues after disturbing livestream

Perez Hilton update: Local law enforcement was sent to the residence of celebrity blogger Perez Hilton in Miami following reports of a troubling livestream in which Hilton, appearing bloodied, seemed to be inflicting harm upon himself, as confirmed by Variety. Local authorities visited Perez Hilton's residence after he appeared bloodied in a livestream. He was taken to a hospital for care. (X@REAL_BIG_STEF)

The Miami-Dade County Sheriff's Office received several calls regarding Hilton's livestream on Tuesday evening and dispatched deputies to the location. Upon arrival, officers engaged with several of Hilton's family members. Authorities verified that Hilton was alone in his home at the time of the livestream. Deputies have since been instructed to "tactically disengage," while still monitoring the situation.

Miami-Dade County Sheriff's Office confirms Perez Hilton's hospitalisation The Miami-Dade County Sheriff's Office also verified that Hilton was securely taken from his residence to a nearby hospital, where he is currently receiving medical care.

"In many incidents involving a person experiencing a mental health crisis or actively harming themselves, deputies prioritize de-escalation by creating time, distance, and opportunities for communication," the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office stated in a statement. "Unless there is an immediate threat to others, slowing the situation and utilizing crisis intervention techniques can reduce the likelihood of a suicide-by-cop encounter and minimize the risk of injury to the individual, deputies, and the public."

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