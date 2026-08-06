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    Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 is LIVE for Prime Members! Up to 50% off on laptops, tablets, smartwatches and more

    I tracked all the Amazon Freedom Sale deals on gadgets and electronics and these discounts made the cut! Up to 50% off on Samsung, Dell, OnePlus, Apple and more

    Published on: Aug 6, 2026, 24:00:17 IST
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    All the deals worth considering during Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026.
    All the deals worth considering during Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026.
    Aishwarya Faraswal
    By Aishwarya Faraswal

    Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun.

    Read moreRead less

    Amazon Sale goes live at 12 AM midnight for Prime Members, and I’ve spent the whole day tracking Amazon Great Freedom Sale deals, comparing prices, checking price histories, and filtering out discounts that looked better on paper than they actually were. After going through hundreds of listings across laptops, tablets, smartwatches, headphones, and other gadgets, I narrowed the list to the deals that genuinely stand out.

    Some popular devices have received their lowest prices in months, while others become far better value once bank offers and exchange discounts are factored in. Instead of scrolling endlessly through sale pages, I wanted to make the search easier by highlighting offers that are actually worth your attention. From Samsung and Dell laptops to OnePlus tablets, smartwatches, smart TVs, and more, these are the Amazon Great Freedom Sale deals that made my final shortlist. If you're planning to buy new tech, this is where I'd start looking.

    Bank and card offers worth checking for maximum savings

    The sale brings discounts of up to 40% on Samsung devices and up to 50% on Intel-powered laptops, along with a 10% instant discount on HDFC Bank cards and additional exchange offers.

    • Buyers can also save more with a 10% instant discount on HDFC Bank credit card and EMI transactions.
    • Eligible Prime members using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card can get 5% unlimited cashback.
    • The sale also includes no-cost EMI options and exchange offers on select products, helping bring down the effective purchase price.

    Top 10 deals across gadgets and electronics you need to check

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    Best Amazon Sale deals on laptops, up to 50% off

    A laptop has become an everyday essential for work, online classes, content creation, gaming, and entertainment. During the Amazon Great Freedom Sale, popular brands like HP, Dell, Lenovo, ASUS, Acer, and Samsung are available at attractive prices. Look for features such as the latest Intel Core or AMD Ryzen processors, SSD storage, Full HD displays, long battery life, and lightweight designs to get the best value for your budget.

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    Best Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 deals on tablets, up to 40% off

    A good tablet bridges the gap between a smartphone and a laptop, making it ideal for streaming, reading, note-taking, sketching, and light productivity. This sale brings compelling offers on Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, and more tablets. If you're buying one, prioritise a sharp display, smooth refresh rate, long battery life, stylus support, and ample storage to get a device that stays useful long after the sale ends

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    Smartwatches at up to 80% off on Amazon Sale 2026

    Smartwatches have evolved beyond step counting, offering health tracking, Bluetooth calling, GPS, sleep monitoring, and fitness insights in a compact form. The Amazon Great Freedom Sale features attractive discounts on brands like Apple, Samsung, Amazfit, Noise, boAt, and CMF. If you've been planning to buy one, this is a good time to grab a wearable that matches your lifestyle without stretching your budget.

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    Grab monitors at up to 70% off on Amazon Freedom Sale

    A good monitor can make long work hours more comfortable, improve gaming performance, and offer a better viewing experience than a laptop screen. This sale includes discounts on models from LG, Samsung, Dell, BenQ, MSI, and Acer. From high refresh rates and QHD panels to IPS displays and ergonomic stands, there are options suited for professionals, students, and gamers alike.

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    Grab smart TVs at up to 65% off

    A smart TV is more than just a screen for movies. It has become the hub for streaming, gaming, live sports, and even video calls in many homes. During the Amazon Great Freedom Sale, brands like Sony, Samsung, LG, TCL, Xiaomi, and Hisense are offering strong discounts. Look for features such as 4K resolution, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, Google TV or Fire TV, and high refresh rates for a better viewing experience.

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    Headphones and earbuds at up to 75% off

    From daily commutes and workouts to office calls and binge-watching, a reliable pair of headphones or earbuds has become an everyday companion. The Amazon Great Freedom Sale brings discounts on top brands including Sony, JBL, boAt, OnePlus, Noise, Samsung, and Apple. Keep an eye out for active noise cancellation, long battery life, low-latency modes, and multipoint connectivity to get the most from your purchase.

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    Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

    HT Tech Power List Awards 2026
    • Aishwarya Faraswal
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Aishwarya Faraswal

      Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun.Read More

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    Home/Technology/Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 Is LIVE For Prime Members! Up To 50% Off On Laptops, Tablets, Smartwatches And More
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