Perez Hilton’s TikTok account banned after his troubling livestream: Platform and his family break silence

Perez Hilton's TikTok account has been suspended following his concerning livestream, People Magazine reported. On Tuesday, August 4, the 48-year-old blogger was admitted to the hospital after the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office (MDSO) responded to reports of a "possible suicide" attempt at his residence in Miami. After a troubling livestream depicting self-harm, Perez Hilton's TikTok account was suspended. He was hospitalized for a possible suicide attempt. (Perez Hilton | Instagram)

In videos from the livestream, which subsequently spread across social media, Hilton appeared to engage in self-harm and was seen covered in blood.

TikTok reacts to Perez Hilton's alarming livestream A spokesperson for TikTok in the United States informed PEOPLE on Wednesday, August 5, that the platform's automated moderation system identified the internet personality's livestream after a few minutes and forwarded it to the moderation team for assessment; however, a moderation error resulted in a delay in the removal of the livestream.

The spokesperson stated that TikTok notified law enforcement regarding the livestream, which lasted approximately 15 minutes.

The account has been disabled and subsequently banned by the social media platform, which said that the content of the livestream concerning self-harm breached TikTok's community guidelines.

Also Read: Perez Hilton net worth: How rich is the celebrity blogger? A look at his estate, salary and wealth

Perez Hilton: All on 911 audio As per dispatch audio previously acquired by PEOPLE, authorities were notified of a "potential suicide" at approximately 6:51 p.m. local time at Hilton's residence. The authorities "gained entry" into his home around 11 p.m. and were "en route" to a nearby hospital by 11:30 p.m., as indicated by the audio.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office had earlier confirmed in a statement to PEOPLE on Tuesday that officers were alerted to an individual streaming "acts of self-harm" during a live broadcast. Deputies arrived at the individual's residence and communicated with his family, who verified that the person was alone in the home.

Perez Hilton's family shares update MDSO reported that the individual was "safely recovered" and transported to a nearby hospital by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. They also noted that the MDSO Crisis Response Unit and licensed mental health professionals were present at the scene to assist the individual’s family.

On Wednesday, Hilton’s family provided an update on his website, stating that he was "receiving medical care" and that their "focus right now is on his well-being."

“We kindly ask that you respect Perez’s privacy, as well as the privacy of his family, during this difficult time,” they added.