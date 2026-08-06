Why more than 40 companies, including Amazon, Meta and Oracle, are cutting thousands of jobs: Check full list

More than 40 companies have announced job cuts in 2026 so far. These layoffs are happening across many industries, including technology, media, finance, retail, healthcare, manufacturing, and consumer businesses. The layoffs show that companies are continuing the cost-cutting trend that started over the past few years. More than 40 companies, including Amazon, Meta, UPS and Walmart, have announced layoffs in 2026 (Pexel/Representative image) (Pexel)

Many companies say they are trying to reduce expenses, improve profits, and make their businesses more efficient. Some companies are also changing their business plans by focusing on artificial intelligence (AI), automation, and new technologies. AI has become one of the biggest reasons behind job cuts at several companies this year.

AI becomes a major reason for layoffs Companies including Block, Coinbase, and Standard Chartered have said that AI is one of the key reasons for reducing their workforce, as noted by Business Insider. These companies believe AI can do some work that was previously handled by employees, helping them become more efficient. Not every company is cutting jobs because of AI. Some are laying off workers because of slow business growth, lower demand, or restructuring plans.

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Retail giant Target is also reducing jobs, but for a different reason. Target said it is moving resources from its supply chain operations into its stores as part of a turnaround plan under its new CEO. The company hopes these changes will improve customers' shopping experience and help return the business to growth.

Why companies are reducing their workforce Apart from announced layoffs, more than 100 companies have filed WARN notices about future job cuts in 2026, according to Business Insider. A WARN notice is a legal filing in the United States that employers must submit before carrying out large layoffs or plant closures.

Some WARN notices are linked to new layoffs, while others are part of job cuts that companies had already announced earlier. The large number of WARN notices suggests that more workers could lose their jobs in the coming months.

Business Insider said layoffs this year are being driven by three major factors—artificial intelligence, government policies, and broader economic conditions. Businesses are also facing pressure from changing market conditions and shifting customer demand, leading many to reorganize their operations.

A survey by the World Economic Forum found that 41% of companies around the world expect to cut jobs over the next five years because of AI. At the same time, the survey said that jobs in artificial intelligence (AI), big data, and financial technology (fintech) are expected to grow a lot by 2030. Companies such as Amazon, Meta, Paramount, and Starbucks have already announced job cuts in recent years, according to Business Insider.

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