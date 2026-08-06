Give your regular morning caffeine fix a creamy, tropical twist with this easy coconut orange iced coffee recipe

On August 5, Saloni Kukreja, a chef and food content creator, shared a recipe for making coconut orange iced coffee at home. Sharing the steps to make this very tropical drink, she wrote in the caption, “Coffee, but make it tropical. This coconut orange iced coffee is creamy, refreshing, and has the perfect citrusy twist. It might sound unusual, but trust me, it works so well together.”

Morning coffee is an elixir for many. It helps them start their day feeling refreshed and alert. A simple milk coffee or an espresso shot may sound healthy, but sometimes it can be a bit boring. So, it is okay to make your morning caffeine fix a little more indulgent once in a while, and we have the perfect recipe for you – a coconut-orange iced coffee.

Method Step 1: Take a tender coconut, drain the water by straining it through a sieve, and set it aside.

Step 2: In a small glass, froth together hot water, coffee powder, and sugar until it quadruples in size

Step 3: Add milk, cream, and orange zest to the same glass and froth again.

Step 4: In a glass, scoop out ice and add coconut water.

Step 5: Top it up with the prepared coffee and enjoy.

Benefits of drinking coffee Study after study indicates you could be getting more from your morning coffee than you thought. According to a Johns Hopkins Medicine report, coffee is chock full of substances that may help guard against conditions more common in women, including Alzheimer’s disease and heart disease. It could also help you live longer, improve your body's glucose processing, and strengthen your DNA.

If you drink coffee, you are also less likely to develop Parkinson's disease, heart failure, and your odds of getting colon cancer will go way down. You may also decrease your risk of getting Alzheimer's disease and are not as likely to suffer a stroke.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.