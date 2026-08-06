Give your regular morning caffeine fix a creamy, tropical twist with this easy coconut orange iced coffee recipe
Coffee, but make it tropical: This coconut orange iced coffee recipe by Saloni Kukreja is creamy, refreshing, and has the perfect citrusy twist.
Morning coffee is an elixir for many. It helps them start their day feeling refreshed and alert. A simple milk coffee or an espresso shot may sound healthy, but sometimes it can be a bit boring. So, it is okay to make your morning caffeine fix a little more indulgent once in a while, and we have the perfect recipe for you – a coconut-orange iced coffee.
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On August 5, Saloni Kukreja, a chef and food content creator, shared a recipe for making coconut orange iced coffee at home. Sharing the steps to make this very tropical drink, she wrote in the caption, “Coffee, but make it tropical. This coconut orange iced coffee is creamy, refreshing, and has the perfect citrusy twist. It might sound unusual, but trust me, it works so well together.”
Ingredients
1/2 cup coconut water
1 tbsps coffee powder
1/2 tsp sugar or sweetener of choice
1.5 tbsps hot water
1 tbsp milk
1 tbsp fresh cream
Zest of 1 orange
Lots of ice
Method
Step 1: Take a tender coconut, drain the water by straining it through a sieve, and set it aside.
Step 2: In a small glass, froth together hot water, coffee powder, and sugar until it quadruples in size
Step 3: Add milk, cream, and orange zest to the same glass and froth again.
Step 4: In a glass, scoop out ice and add coconut water.
Step 5: Top it up with the prepared coffee and enjoy.
Benefits of drinking coffee
Study after study indicates you could be getting more from your morning coffee than you thought. According to a Johns Hopkins Medicine report, coffee is chock full of substances that may help guard against conditions more common in women, including Alzheimer’s disease and heart disease. It could also help you live longer, improve your body's glucose processing, and strengthen your DNA.
If you drink coffee, you are also less likely to develop Parkinson's disease, heart failure, and your odds of getting colon cancer will go way down. You may also decrease your risk of getting Alzheimer's disease and are not as likely to suffer a stroke.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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