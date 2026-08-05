Can't eat paneer because you're lactose intolerant? Check out this homemade tofu recipe for a plant-based protein source
This homemade tofu recipe perfect for health-conscious consumers. It can be easily made at home and does not use any preservatives or additives.
Paneer is one of the most accessible and popular sources of protein for vegetarians. But what if you are a vegetarian with lactose intolerance or a severe allergy to milk protein? Tofu becomes a welcome alternative.
Also Read | Bored of eggs and paneer for breakfast? Start your day with this creamy, high-protein yoghurt bowl recipe
For those who didn't know, 100 g of tofu contains about 120 calories and 12 g of protein, making it an ideal source of plant-based protein. Moreover, it is lower in fat and often contains more calcium depending on preparation. So, why not make it at home?
How to make homemade tofu?
On August 3, Nidhi Gupta, a fitness coach, shared her recipe for making tofu at home without using any additives or preservatives. Sharing the process, she wrote in the caption, “Soy milk is fun and enriching and a lot easier than you might think. This preservative-free and additive-free homemade soy milk works great for drinking, culturing, or making tofu. The leftover fibre is called okara and can be dried or frozen for use in cooking or as fertiliser.”
Ingredients
Soyabean - 2 cups
Water - 2 litres
Vinegar
Spices - to taste
Method
- For soy milk
Step 1: Soak 2 cups of soybeans in two to three cups of water overnight.
Step 2: This will soften the soybeans and get them ready for blending. Discard water and rinse soybeans. We want to remove any dirt or contaminants from the beans themselves.
Step 3: Remove skins as best you can. You can rub the beans by hand while they’re underwater. The released skins will float to the top and can be skimmed off.
Step 4: Add soybeans and two litres of water to a blender. Add the water in batches.
Step 5: Blend the mixture until it turns smooth. Strain the blended mixture through a cheesecloth, and your soy milk is ready.
- For tofu
Step 6: Boil the soy milk, then add vinegar and spices (salt, cumin powder, red chilli, and mint).
Step 7: Turn off the stove when the milk curdles, then strain it through a cheesecloth.
Step 8: Tie the cloth tightly around the tofu and let the water drain.
Step 9: Place a heavy weight on top to let the tofu harden. Within 20 minutes, tofu is ready.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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