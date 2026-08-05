Can't eat paneer because you're lactose intolerant? Check out this homemade tofu recipe for a plant-based protein source

On August 3, Nidhi Gupta, a fitness coach, shared her recipe for making tofu at home without using any additives or preservatives. Sharing the process, she wrote in the caption, “Soy milk is fun and enriching and a lot easier than you might think. This preservative-free and additive-free homemade soy milk works great for drinking, culturing, or making tofu. The leftover fibre is called okara and can be dried or frozen for use in cooking or as fertiliser.”

For those who didn't know, 100 g of tofu contains about 120 calories and 12 g of protein, making it an ideal source of plant-based protein . Moreover, it is lower in fat and often contains more calcium depending on preparation. So, why not make it at home?

Paneer is one of the most accessible and popular sources of protein for vegetarians. But what if you are a vegetarian with lactose intolerance or a severe allergy to milk protein? Tofu becomes a welcome alternative.

Ingredients Soyabean - 2 cups

Water - 2 litres

Vinegar

Spices - to taste

Method For soy milk Step 1: Soak 2 cups of soybeans in two to three cups of water overnight.

Step 2: This will soften the soybeans and get them ready for blending. Discard water and rinse soybeans. We want to remove any dirt or contaminants from the beans themselves.

Step 3: Remove skins as best you can. You can rub the beans by hand while they’re underwater. The released skins will float to the top and can be skimmed off.

Step 4: Add soybeans and two litres of water to a blender. Add the water in batches.

Step 5: Blend the mixture until it turns smooth. Strain the blended mixture through a cheesecloth, and your soy milk is ready.

For tofu Step 6: Boil the soy milk, then add vinegar and spices (salt, cumin powder, red chilli, and mint).

Step 7: Turn off the stove when the milk curdles, then strain it through a cheesecloth.

Step 8: Tie the cloth tightly around the tofu and let the water drain.

Step 9: Place a heavy weight on top to let the tofu harden. Within 20 minutes, tofu is ready.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.