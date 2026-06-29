Almond Milk vs Soy Milk: Which Plant-Based Dairy Alternative Is Better for Your Health, Weight Loss, and Nutrition?
Compare almond milk and soy milk to discover which plant-based dairy alternative offers better nutrition, protein, and weight-loss benefits.
Plant-based milk has become a popular choice for people looking to reduce dairy intake while maintaining balanced nutrition. Almond Milk vs Soy Milk is one of the most common comparisons because both beverages offer unique nutritional advantages, different flavours, and multiple health benefits. Whether the goal is weight management, muscle building, lactose-free nutrition, or simply finding the right milk for coffee and smoothies, understanding the differences helps make a better everyday choice.
Choosing between almond milk vs soy milk depends on nutritional needs and personal preferences. Almond milk is naturally low in calories">naturally low in calories, making it a preferred option for calorie-conscious diets, while soy milk provides significantly more protein">more protein, making it one of the best high-protein vegan milk choices. Both are among the healthiest dairy alternatives for people with lactose intolerance and fit well into balanced eating plans. Unsweetened versions also work well as the best milk substitute for coffee, cereals, smoothies, and healthy recipes throughout the year, especially during hot summer months when chilled plant-based drinks are refreshing.
Almond milk is prepared by blending soaked almonds with water before filtering the mixture into a smooth drink. Naturally rich in vitamin E and healthy unsaturated fats">vitamin E and healthy unsaturated fats, it supports skin health and provides antioxidants while remaining low in calories. Soy milk is made from soaked soybeans and contains complete plant protein with all nine essential amino acids">plant protein with all nine essential amino acids. The higher plant milk protein content makes soy milk particularly suitable for muscle recovery, healthy weight management, and vegetarian diets. Both beverages are commonly fortified with calcium and vitamin D">fortified with calcium and vitamin D, making them valuable lactose-free milk options for daily nutrition.
Soy milk originated in East Asia centuries ago, while almond milk has Mediterranean roots and has become increasingly popular worldwide. Both beverages are prepared using simple ingredients and fit naturally into smoothies, breakfast bowls, coffee, and healthy desserts. During summer, chilled almond milk provides a light, refreshing drink with fewer calories, whereas soy milk offers longer-lasting energy due to its higher protein content. Comparing soy milk nutrition facts, almond milk calories, and the overall benefits of non-dairy milk allows individuals to choose the option that best supports fitness goals, healthy eating, and personal dietary preferences.
Almond Milk vs Soy Milk: Key Differences
Feature
Almond Milk
Soy Milk
Main Ingredient
Soaked almonds
Whole soybeans
Calories (Unsweetened)
Lower (30–40 kcal)
Higher (80–100 kcal)
Protein
1–2g per cup
7–8g per cup
Healthy Fats
Rich in unsaturated fats
Moderate healthy fats
Carbohydrates
Lower
Moderate
Fibre
Low
Low to moderate
Calcium*
Fortified in most brands
Fortified in most brands
Vitamin E
Very high
Moderate
Best For
Weight loss and low-calorie diets
Muscle building and higher protein intake
Coffee Compatibility
Mild, nutty flavour
Creamier texture
Lactose-Free
Yes
Yes
Vegan Friendly
Yes
Yes
Summer Use
Refreshing chilled drinks and smoothies
Protein-rich shakes and breakfast bowls
Almond Milk Recipe for Healthy Weight Loss and Daily Nutrition
Almond milk is naturally low in calories and rich in vitamin E, making it an excellent choice for hydration, healthy weight management, and everyday nutrition. The light, nutty flavour works well in smoothies, coffee, breakfast cereals, and refreshing summer drinks.
Nutritional Value of Almond Milk (Per Cup – 240 ml)
Almond milk is naturally low in calories and rich in vitamin E">low in calories and rich in vitamin E, making it a popular choice for weight management and dairy-free diets.
Nutrient
Approximate Amount
Calories
35 kcal
Protein
1.5 g
Carbohydrates
2 g
Total Fat
3 g
Saturated Fat
0.2 g
Fibre
1 g
Calcium*
450 mg
Vitamin D*
2.5 mcg
Vitamin E
7.5 mg
Potassium
170 mg
Iron
0.6 mg
Vitamin B12*
1.2 mcg
Cholesterol
0 mg
Lactose
0 g
Ingredients
- 1 cup raw almonds (soaked overnight)
- 4 cups chilled water
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract (optional)
- 1–2 dates (optional)
- A pinch of cinnamon (optional)
Instructions
- Drain and rinse the soaked almonds.
- Blend the almonds with chilled water until smooth.
- Strain using a nut milk bag or muslin cloth.
- Add vanilla or dates if desired and blend again.
- Refrigerate and serve chilled.
Soy Milk Recipe for Better Protein Intake and Muscle Recovery
Soy milk provides complete plant protein and essential amino acids">plant protein and essential amino acids, making it an excellent beverage for muscle recovery, healthy eating, and balanced nutrition. The creamy texture makes soy milk suitable for coffee, smoothies, oats, and post-workout meals.
Nutritional Value of Soya Milk (Per Cup – 240 ml)
Soya milk provides complex carbohydrates, fibre">complex carbohydrates, fibre, and naturally creamy texture, making it a suitable dairy-free option for coffee, smoothies, and breakfast recipes.
Nutrient
Approximate Amount
Calories
120 kcal
Protein
3 g
Carbohydrates
16 g
Total Fat
5 g
Saturated Fat
0.5 g
Fibre
2 g
Calcium*
350 mg
Vitamin D*
2.5 mcg
Vitamin E
1 mg
Potassium
350 mg
Iron
0.4 mg
Vitamin B12*
1.2 mcg
Cholesterol
0 mg
Lactose
0 g
Ingredients
- 1 cup dried soybeans (soaked overnight)
- 5 cups water
- A pinch of salt
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract (optional)
Instructions
- Drain and rinse the soaked soybeans.
- Blend the soybeans with fresh water until smooth.
- Strain through a muslin cloth.
- Boil the strained soy milk for 15–20 minutes while stirring occasionally.
- Cool completely before refrigerating.
- Serve chilled or warm as preferred.
FAQs
Which is healthier, almond milk or soy milk?
Almond milk is lower in calories and higher in vitamin E, while soy milk provides more protein, making both healthy choices for different nutritional goals.
Is soy milk better than almond milk for weight loss?
Soy milk supports weight loss through higher protein content, while unsweetened almond milk helps reduce calorie intake because it contains fewer calories.
Which plant-based milk contains more protein?
Soy milk provides approximately 7–8 grams of protein per cup, making it one of the highest-protein plant-based milk options available.
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