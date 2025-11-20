Fibre-Rich Foods That Will Help You Stay Full, Happy, and Healthy All Day

Fibre is one of the most effective nutrients for staying full and maintaining steady energy throughout the day. Studies state that it slows digestion in a healthy way, which prevents sudden hunger, mindless snacking, and energy dips. When your meals include enough fibre, your stomach feels satisfied for longer, making it easier to manage your appetite and stay active even on busy days. Oats Banana Chia Bowl(Freepik)

A fibre-rich diet also supports better gut health, which plays a huge role in your mood, immunity and long-term wellness. According to a study, fibre helps regulate bowel movements, reduces bloating and supports the growth of good gut bacteria. This improves digestion and keeps your stomach comfortable after meals. It also helps stabilise blood sugar levels, preventing sudden spikes or crashes, an important factor for sustained energy and better focus.

The best part is that fibre-rich foods are easy to incorporate into your everyday diet. Ingredients like whole grain, oats, lentils, fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds and millets can easily fit into your routine without complicated recipes.

3 Easy and Delicious Fibre-Rich Recipes

Oats Banana Chia Bowl

A simple and fibre-rich breakfast bowl, it is a perfect combination of high fibre and steady energy. Oats support digestion, chia seeds improve gut health, and bananas give natural sweetness and energy. It a the best meal to start your mornings with.

Ingredients

½ cup rolled oats

1 cup milk or water

1 banana

1 tbsp chia seeds

1 tsp honey

1 tbsp chopped nuts

Instructions

Take a pan and boil milk or water in it. Add oats and cook for 3-4 minutes. Switch off the heat and let the oats thicken. Transfer it to a bowl and add sliced bananas, chia seeds and nuts. Drizzle some honey and serve it warm.

Masala Moong Sprouts Salad

This masala moong sprouts salad is a fibre-rich bowl that keeps you full without feeling heavy. Sprouts support digestion, reduce bloating and give energy. With fresh vegetables and light seasoning, it becomes a quick meal you can prepare anytime during the day.

Ingredients

1 cup moong sprouts

1 small onion

1 small tomato

1 tbsp lemon juice

½ tsp chaat masala

¼ tsp black salt

1 tbsp chopped coriander

Instructions

Take a bowl and add sprouts, onion and tomato and mix it well. Then sprinkle some chaat masala and black salt, and mix it again. Then, squeeze some lemon juice and simply toss the salad. Top it coriander and serve fresh.

Vegetable Dalia Upma

This Vegetable Dalia Upma is a warm and fibre-rich dish that's perfect for keeping you going for hours. Broken wheat supports digestion and energy, while the mixed vegetables add extra fibre and a nutrient boost. It's quick to make and just what you need for a healthy and comforting lunch or early dinner.

Ingredients

½ cup of dalia (or broken wheat/jowar)

1 cup of chopped up vegetables (carrots, beans, and peas)

1 onion

1 tsp oil

½ mustard seeds

½ tsp turmeric

Salt to taste

1½ cups of water

Instructions