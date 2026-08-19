Chef Kunal Kapur shares simple recipes for masoor dal dosa and tomato chutney: See step-by-step preparation
Kunal Kapur shares his own take on the popular dosa, preparing it with masoor dal and serving with a savoury tomato chutney.
Everyone loves a good dosa, and taking to Instagram on August 18, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur shared how to make the dish using masoor dal, instead of the traditional ingredients (rice and urad dal).
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Describing the dish, the chef wrote in the caption, “Masoor dal dosa is one of those recipes that makes you wonder why you didn’t try it sooner! Made with protein-rich masoor dal and a few simple ingredients, these dosas turn out crisp on the edges, soft inside, and absolutely delicious. They’re perfect for breakfast, a light lunch, or even a quick dinner when you want something wholesome without too much effort.”
The recipe serves five. The detailed steps to make the dish are as follows.
Ingredients
For masoor dal dosa
- Masoor dal, unsoaked - 1 cup
- Ginger, roughly cut - 1 small piece
- Green chilli - 2
- Garlic clove - 1 (optional)
- Curry leaves - a sprig (optional)
- Water - 2 cups
- Semolina (sooji) - 1 cup
- Salt - to taste
- Oil/butter - as required
For tomato chutney
- Oil - 3 tbsp
- Asafoetida (Hing) - ¾ tsp
- Mustard seeds - 1tsp
- Cumin - 1 tsp
- Dried red chillies - 3-4
- Curry leaves - a sprig
- Urad dal - 2 tsp
- Chana dal - 2 tsp
- Garlic clove - 1 (optional)
- Ginger, roughly cut - 1 small piece
- Tomatoes, chopped - 3 cups
- Salt - to taste
Method of preparation
For masoor dal dosa
- Take the masoor dal and wash it well. Then soak it in water for at least one to one and a half hours. Strain out the dal.
- Into a grinder, add the strained masoor dal, ginger, green chillies, garlic clove, curry leaves, water, semolina, and salt. Grind all the ingredients to make a smooth batter.
- Let the batter rest for 30 minutes.
- Then, heat up a flat tawa and sprinkle some water on it. Take a scoop of batter, pour it on the tawa, and spread it thin like a dosa. Cook it on high heat, and spray oil (or brush butter) on it as required.
- Scrape it off the tawa, fold it in half and serve with the tomato chutney.
For tomato chutney
- Set a pan on the heat. Add oil, and when it heats up, add asafoetida (hing), mustard seeds and cumin seeds.
- Let the spices splutter, then add dry red chillies and give them a toss.
- Now add curry leaves, urad dal and chana dal to the pan. Sauté them for a while, then add a clove of garlic and ginger.
- Give them a toss and add the chopped tomatoes. Add some salt and cook the tomatoes on high heat for seven to eight minutes.
- After the ingredients are completely cooked, take the pan off the heat and let it cool down. Then blend everything into a fine paste, and the tomato chutney is ready to serve.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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