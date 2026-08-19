Chef Kunal Kapur shares simple recipes for masoor dal dosa and tomato chutney: See step-by-step preparation

Everyone loves a good dosa, and taking to Instagram on August 18, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur shared how to make the dish using masoor dal, instead of the traditional ingredients (rice and urad dal).

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Describing the dish, the chef wrote in the caption, “Masoor dal dosa is one of those recipes that makes you wonder why you didn’t try it sooner! Made with protein-rich masoor dal and a few simple ingredients, these dosas turn out crisp on the edges, soft inside, and absolutely delicious. They’re perfect for breakfast, a light lunch, or even a quick dinner when you want something wholesome without too much effort.”

The recipe serves five. The detailed steps to make the dish are as follows.