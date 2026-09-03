Hair gummies to growth serum: Nita Ambani, Alia Bhatt's hairstylist rates hair products on whether they actually work

“My two cents on some viral hair products ,” Amit wrote in the caption. From hair growth serums to hair gummies, here's an honest rating of popular hair products Amit Thakur shared:

On September 3, Amit Thakur, a celebrity hairstylist who works with stars like Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and Nita Ambani , decoded which of the viral products we see on our social media timelines are worth your time and which you should stop investing in.

Every day, we see several hair care products and treatments online or that are suggested by influencers, promising healthy, luscious hair, reduced hair fall , and more. But do they really work?

1. Hair growth serums: 8 out of 10 According to Amit, yes, hair growth serums can surely work, but one shouldn't get ‘consumed by viral videos and marketing gimmicks’. He, instead, suggests looking for ingredients that are ‘scientifically backed or proven to promote hair growth’.

2. Clarifying shampoo: 9 out of 10 Amit suggests using a clarifying shampoo every now and then, as it can be a good detox for your scalp. He explained, “Over time, your scalp can collect a lot of sebum, sweat, and also product residue.”

3. Heat protectant. This is a 100 out of 10 The hairstylist confessed that he is a big advocate for heat protection, as he believes that if one uses any kind of heat on their hair, this is a non-negotiable product for them.

4. Box dyes: 4 out of 10 For many, box dyes are convenient as they can just touch up their hair whenever they want. Moreover, they are also affordable. But Amit cautioned that these dyes have strong colour pigments that can lead to dryness, uneven colour deposits, and difficulty correcting later.

5. Bond repair products: 10 out of 10 “If your hair is damaged from bleach, colouring, styling, or some other issue, bond repair products actually work on a deeper level and not just coat the hair, which can make your hair stronger and less prone to breakage,” the hairstylist underlined in the video.

6. Hair gummies: 2 out of 10 Lastly, Amit rated hair gummies, which are quite popular; however, they do not fare well per his assessment. He noted that a lot of the stuff is just marketed really well, and we don't know how much of that is being absorbed by our bodies or resulting in real hair growth. “In my opinion, we should actually get blood work done and see if you are deficient in anything and then take those supplements,” he added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.