Hair gummies to growth serum: Nita Ambani, Alia Bhatt's hairstylist rates hair products on whether they actually work
Amit rates popular hair products that we use to boost hair growth, treat hair fall, touch up our roots at home, and more, on whether they actually work.
Every day, we see several hair care products and treatments online or that are suggested by influencers, promising healthy, luscious hair, reduced hair fall, and more. But do they really work?
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Decoding viral hair products
On September 3, Amit Thakur, a celebrity hairstylist who works with stars like Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and Nita Ambani, decoded which of the viral products we see on our social media timelines are worth your time and which you should stop investing in.
“My two cents on some viral hair products,” Amit wrote in the caption. From hair growth serums to hair gummies, here's an honest rating of popular hair products Amit Thakur shared:
1. Hair growth serums: 8 out of 10
According to Amit, yes, hair growth serums can surely work, but one shouldn't get ‘consumed by viral videos and marketing gimmicks’. He, instead, suggests looking for ingredients that are ‘scientifically backed or proven to promote hair growth’.
2. Clarifying shampoo: 9 out of 10
Amit suggests using a clarifying shampoo every now and then, as it can be a good detox for your scalp. He explained, “Over time, your scalp can collect a lot of sebum, sweat, and also product residue.”
3. Heat protectant. This is a 100 out of 10
The hairstylist confessed that he is a big advocate for heat protection, as he believes that if one uses any kind of heat on their hair, this is a non-negotiable product for them.
4. Box dyes: 4 out of 10
For many, box dyes are convenient as they can just touch up their hair whenever they want. Moreover, they are also affordable. But Amit cautioned that these dyes have strong colour pigments that can lead to dryness, uneven colour deposits, and difficulty correcting later.
5. Bond repair products: 10 out of 10
“If your hair is damaged from bleach, colouring, styling, or some other issue, bond repair products actually work on a deeper level and not just coat the hair, which can make your hair stronger and less prone to breakage,” the hairstylist underlined in the video.
6. Hair gummies: 2 out of 10
Lastly, Amit rated hair gummies, which are quite popular; however, they do not fare well per his assessment. He noted that a lot of the stuff is just marketed really well, and we don't know how much of that is being absorbed by our bodies or resulting in real hair growth. “In my opinion, we should actually get blood work done and see if you are deficient in anything and then take those supplements,” he added.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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