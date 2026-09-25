Billionaire founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw shares her diet and fitness secrets in exclusive interview: 'No fried food'
HT exclusive: Biocon's Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw shares her fitness mantra, and it's so refreshingly simple — walking, yoga, swimming, no sweets, no fried food.
When you're one of the most successful self-made entrepreneurs in the world, running Asia's largest insulin manufacturing ecosystem, your calendar isn't just busy — it's packed to the minute. Yet, at the sidelines of Suhel Seth's latest book launch at The Leela Palace Bengaluru, Biocon Group chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw spoke exclusively with Hindustan Times about what actually keeps her grounded, fit, and thriving.
At 73, the self-made billionaire — Forbes puts her net worth at over $3 billion — appears fit enough for a morning run before a board meeting. There are no fad diets, no biohacks, no elaborate routines involved. Just pure consistency. Also read | Mira Rajput interview: Why she doesn't believe in 'good' or 'bad' food and swears by intuitive eating over strict diets
Inside Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw's workout routine
When asked whether she has daily mental health or calming rituals to manage her high-stakes life, Mazumdar-Shaw shared her well-being is anchored in a daily physical routine.
"I do have a very regular routine," she said, adding, "I live in a very nice part of town, where the air is very pure, and of course, I do a ritual of walking at least 2 km in the morning every day when I'm in Bengaluru."
Her morning doesn't end there. "I get up, I have my breakfast, and then I go and do my walk, do some aerobics and a little bit of yoga, then I have a quick swim, and then get to work," she detailed. In total, she dedicates almost one and a half hours every single day to walking, aerobics, yoga and swimming.
The diet: no intermittent fasting, just 'real food'
While other corporate leaders chase wellness trends, Mazumdar-Shaw keeps her nutrition straightforward. What about intermittent fasting? "No, I don't do all that," she said.
Instead, she follows clean, sensible boundaries. "I am on a diet which is very healthy — no fried food, no dessert, no sweets, and very low carbs," she said. And coffee? She doesn't deny herself. "That I have as and when I want," she added with a smile.
How her routine aligns with WHO recommendations
Mazumdar-Shaw's regimen is a textbook model for healthy ageing. According to the World Health Organisation's guidelines for adults aged 65 and over, regular activity is essential for cardiorespiratory fitness, muscle strength, mobility and cognitive health.
WHO recommends 150 to 300 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity, like brisk walking or leisurely swimming, or 75 to 150 minutes of vigorous activity per week. Mazumdar-Shaw far surpasses this, logging over 10 hours weekly through walks and swims.
WHO also recommends muscle-strengthening on two or more days a week, and balance and mobility work on at least three days a week to prevent falls. Mazumdar-Shaw's mix of aerobics and yoga covers both.
By combining regular cardio, strength and balance work, and a clean, low-carb diet, Mazumdar-Shaw proves that high-powered longevity isn't about a secret formula — it's about showing up for yourself every day.
More about Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw
Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw is executive chairperson of Biocon and Syngene International. A first-generation entrepreneur, she started Biocon in her garage in 1978 and has led it for more than four decades, per Biocon.com. She has been chairperson since its inception.
She was named to the TIME 100 list of the world’s most influential people in 2010 for her pioneering work in making biopharmaceutical drugs affordable in the developing world. Among her many honours are the Padma Shri, conferred by the President of India in 1989, and the Padma Bhushan in 2005.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Panwar
With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world.Read More
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