Billionaire founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw shares her diet and fitness secrets in exclusive interview: 'No fried food'

When you're one of the most successful self-made entrepreneurs in the world, running Asia's largest insulin manufacturing ecosystem, your calendar isn't just busy — it's packed to the minute. Yet, at the sidelines of Suhel Seth's latest book launch at The Leela Palace Bengaluru, Biocon Group chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw spoke exclusively with Hindustan Times about what actually keeps her grounded, fit, and thriving.

At 73, the self-made billionaire — Forbes puts her net worth at over $3 billion — appears fit enough for a morning run before a board meeting. There are no fad diets, no biohacks, no elaborate routines involved. Just pure consistency. Also read | Mira Rajput interview: Why she doesn't believe in 'good' or 'bad' food and swears by intuitive eating over strict diets

Inside Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw's workout routine When asked whether she has daily mental health or calming rituals to manage her high-stakes life, Mazumdar-Shaw shared her well-being is anchored in a daily physical routine.

"I do have a very regular routine," she said, adding, "I live in a very nice part of town, where the air is very pure, and of course, I do a ritual of walking at least 2 km in the morning every day when I'm in Bengaluru."

Her morning doesn't end there. "I get up, I have my breakfast, and then I go and do my walk, do some aerobics and a little bit of yoga, then I have a quick swim, and then get to work," she detailed. In total, she dedicates almost one and a half hours every single day to walking, aerobics, yoga and swimming.

The diet: no intermittent fasting, just 'real food' While other corporate leaders chase wellness trends, Mazumdar-Shaw keeps her nutrition straightforward. What about intermittent fasting? "No, I don't do all that," she said.

Instead, she follows clean, sensible boundaries. "I am on a diet which is very healthy — no fried food, no dessert, no sweets, and very low carbs," she said. And coffee? She doesn't deny herself. "That I have as and when I want," she added with a smile.