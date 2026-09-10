Mira Rajput interview: Why she doesn't believe in 'good' or 'bad' food and swears by intuitive eating over strict diets

If wellness on the internet feels like a full-time job right now, you're not alone. Between the 6 am cold plunges, the protein math, and the biohacker bros telling you to track every single thing you eat, it's easy to feel like you're doing fitness all wrong. Enter Mira Rajput, who is doing the exact opposite. Also read | Mira Rajput calls the glass skin trend ‘very unrealistic’

Yes, she's married to actor Shahid Kapoor. But her corner of the internet has become something else entirely — refreshingly non-extreme, and calm. And in an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, the entrepreneur, mother of two, and co-founder of luxury wellness sanctuary Dhun broke down her unhurried wellness philosophy. Spoiler: it involves letting her kids argue over the dinner menu, and saying a hard no to the high-protein obsession.

She lets her kids plan the menu, fights and all Mira recently partnered with SunBridge Consumers, a kids' nutrition brand trying to solve a common parent problem: how to make something nutritious that your child will actually eat? Mira's answer isn't to sneak broccoli or spinach into everything. It's giving her kids agency. Every month, her family does a full menu-planning session. It's chaotic. There are negotiations. There are funny arguments. But it's intentional.

"I've found that when children feel included in decisions around food, they become much more curious and open-minded about what they eat," Mira says. "Instead of viewing healthy food as something imposed on them, they begin to see it as a choice they've helped make themselves — and that shift in ownership changes everything," she adds.

This is not just a sweet parenting hack. It is Mira's way of dismantling the toxic 'good food' vs 'bad food' binary that so many children grow up with — the kind that creates secret junk food binges, guilt, and anxiety. "The goal isn't to create fear or guilt around junk food, or reverence around healthy food — it's to build a genuinely healthy relationship with food where children understand balance, enjoy variety, and learn to make thoughtful choices for themselves over time, rather than just following rules handed down to them," Mira explains.

She gets it. Kids don't really care about micronutrients — they care about taste, texture and whether it looks fun. "I think every parent can relate to wanting food to be both nutritious and genuinely enjoyable for their children," Mira says, adding, “Parents already have enough on their plates, so I believe solutions should be practical and designed for everyday life rather than perfection.”