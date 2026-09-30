7 chakras, 7 hobbies: These activities might help support balance, self-expression, confidence and inner growth
They can give you space to slow down, reconnect with yourself, express what you feel and build confidence.
The hobbies you choose can be more than ways to fill your free time. They can give you space to slow down, reconnect with yourself, express what you feel and build confidence. In the chakra tradition, different parts of life are associated with different qualities, from feeling grounded and connected to finding your voice and developing a deeper sense of purpose. If you enjoy exploring this spiritual framework, you can choose hobbies that reflect the qualities you want to nurture.
Here are seven hobbies and activities associated with the seven main chakras.
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Root Chakra
Stay grounded and healthy
The Root Chakra, traditionally known as Mooladhara, is associated with stability, grounding and a sense of connection to the physical world. Hobbies that keep you active and connected to your body can support these qualities. You can try walking, cycling or yoga. Paying attention to wholesome foods can also become part of a routine that helps you feel more grounded and connected to your physical well-being.
Sacral Chakra
Connect with yourself
The Sacral Chakra, or Swadhisthana, is associated with emotions, creativity and connection with yourself. Activities that give you space to explore your inner world can be especially meaningful here. Try journaling or painting, or explore practices such as abhyanga, which can foster greater body awareness. Yoga Nidra can also offer a quiet space for relaxation and self-reflection.
Solar Plexus Chakra
Build confidence
The Solar Plexus Chakra, known as Manipura, is linked with confidence, personal power and taking initiative. Hobbies that encourage you to step outside your comfort zone can help you explore these qualities. Public speaking, adventure sports, solo travel and martial arts can challenge you to trust yourself, make decisions and become more comfortable with uncertainty.
Heart Chakra
Connect with others
The Heart Chakra, or Anahata, is associated with love, connection and relationships. If you want to nurture your sense of connection with others, choose activities that bring people together. You might attend a kirtan, join a book club, take part in game nights or try a dance class. These activities can create opportunities to share experiences and build meaningful connections.
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Throat Chakra
Express yourself
The Throat Chakra, known as Vishuddhi, is traditionally associated with communication and self-expression. Hobbies that encourage you to find and use your voice can help you explore this theme. Writing, singing, creating podcasts and practicing affirmations are some options you can try.
Third Eye Chakra
Keep learning and growing
The Third Eye Chakra, or Ajna, is connected in this tradition with intuition, awareness and insight. Activities that keep your mind engaged can support a sense of curiosity and growth. Reading, learning a new language, meditation, and solving puzzles can all offer opportunities to learn, reflect, and see things from different perspectives.
Crown Chakra
Find a sense of purpose
The Crown Chakra, known as Sahasrara, is associated with spirituality, awareness and a connection to something beyond the individual self. You can explore this through activities focused on service and giving. Volunteering, feeding animals, donating to charitable causes and planting trees can help you turn that sense of connection into meaningful action.
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Disclaimer: The chakra system is a spiritual and traditional framework, and there is no scientific evidence that specific hobbies can balance chakras. These suggestions are intended for reflection and personal exploration, not as medical or mental health advice.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKanakanjali Roy
Kanakanjali Roy is a journalist currently serving as Deputy Chief Content Producer at HT Digital Streams, where she writes about astrology, lifestyle, and psychology. Her work covers topics such as tarot readings, zodiac compatibility, and emotional well-being, helping readers understand their lives with clarity. Before joining HT Digital, Kanakanjali was a Senior Copywriter at Times Network and covered the Entertainment beat at ABP News Network, reporting on everything from celebrity weddings and breaking news to award shows and Bigg Boss finales. She also reviewed Bollywood and Hollywood films, as well as web series, bringing her honest perspective to audiences who love stories as much as she does. She studied English Literature at Gauhati University, which nurtured her love for words and storytelling. Kanakanjali also writes poetry and reflective pieces about self-love, emotional strength, and modern relationships. Outside of work, she is a quiet observer of the world. She loves reading, spending time in nature, and travelling to untouched mountain villages, where connecting with locals helps her understand diverse cultures. She shares her thoughts and reflections on Instagram, giving readers glimpses into her personal musings and travels. She believes that every moment of life holds a story, and you should be aware enough to notice it and be part of it. Whether through astrology, stories, or personal reflections, Kanakanjali’s writing encourages readers to feel more connected to themselves and the world around them, appreciate the small moments, and see the extraordinary in everyday life.Read More