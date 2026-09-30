National Hair Day: A dermatologist explains why men are experiencing hair loss in their 20s and 30s.

Hair loss in your 20s and 30s can be worrying, especially when a receding hairline or thinning crown becomes noticeable earlier than expected. While male-pattern baldness is a common cause, dermatologists point out that not every case of hair fall has the same underlying reason. National Hair Day: Why are men experiencing hair loss in their 20s and 30s? (Magnific) By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



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According to Dr Kanishka Paul, MBBS, MD, DNB (Dermatology), Man Matters, "Androgenetic alopecia is among the most common causes of hair loss in men. It is linked to genetic predisposition and the sensitivity of hair follicles to DHT, a hormone derived from testosterone. However, she says it is only ‘one part of the picture’, with several other factors potentially contributing to hair shedding.

Genetics and DHT can play a major role Male-pattern hair loss, or androgenetic alopecia, typically presents as recession around the temples, thinning at the crown or both. Dr Mikki Singh, Board-Certified Dermatologist & Cosmetologist, Founder and Medical Director, Bodycraft Clinics, says that in the majority of young men she sees, androgenetic alopecia is the diagnosis.

DHT gradually miniaturises hair follicles that are genetically sensitive to the hormone, leading to progressively thinner and shorter hair growth. A family history can therefore be an important clue when assessing hair loss.

Stress can trigger sudden shedding Not all hair loss is gradual. Telogen effluvium can cause significant shedding after physical or emotional stress, illness, high fever, surgery, rapid weight loss or other physiological changes.

Dr Singh explains that severe stress can trigger telogen effluvium, with noticeable shedding often appearing two to three months after the stressful event. The condition is generally temporary, although she notes that it can sometimes make underlying pattern hair loss more apparent in genetically predisposed men.

Nutritional deficiencies may affect the hair cycle Restrictive diets or inadequate intake of essential nutrients can also influence hair growth. Dr Paul highlights deficiencies involving nutrients such as iron, zinc and biotin as possible contributors to increased shedding.

Dr Singh also says she frequently finds low vitamin D, vitamin B12 and ferritin levels among young men. Correcting a deficiency does not cure genetic male-pattern baldness, but addressing nutritional gaps may help remove an additional factor contributing to hair shedding.

Illness and fever can cause temporary hair fall Hair shedding can increase several months after an episode of significant illness. Dr Singh says she sees patients experiencing heavy shedding following infections such as COVID-19, dengue, typhoid or other high-fever illnesses.

This type of shedding can be temporary, with hair growth recovering after the triggering illness has resolved. However, persistent or excessive hair loss should still be evaluated rather than automatically attributed to a previous illness.

Lifestyle habits can also affect hair health Certain lifestyle factors may worsen hair loss, particularly in men who are already genetically predisposed. Dr Singh points to smoking as one factor associated with earlier and more severe hair loss.

She also cautions against unsupervised use of anabolic steroids, testosterone injections and SARMs among men trying to build muscle. According to her, increasing androgen activity can aggravate hair loss in those who are genetically susceptible.

Repeated traction from tight hairstyles, excessive heat, aggressive grooming and chemical treatments can also damage the hair and contribute to breakage or hair loss.

Scalp conditions should not be overlooked Scalp health is another important part of the picture. Dr Paul notes that conditions such as alopecia areata, scalp infections and inflammatory scalp disorders can affect hair growth.

Dr Singh specifically highlights seborrheic dermatitis, which is common in humid climates. While it does not directly cause male-pattern baldness, chronic scalp inflammation can worsen shedding and discomfort.

What should you do about hair loss? Both dermatologists stress the importance of identifying the cause before choosing a treatment. Depending on the diagnosis, options may include topical or oral minoxidil, finasteride for suitable patients, and certain in-clinic treatments. Dr Singh mentions peptides, exosomes and GFC among the options she has seen improve hair growth and density.

However, these treatments are not suitable for everyone. A dermatological consultation can help distinguish genetic hair loss from temporary shedding, nutritional deficiencies, scalp conditions and other medical causes. Rather than treating every instance of hair fall as baldness, understanding what is triggering the change is the first step towards appropriate management.

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(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)