Pitru Paksha 2026: Learn about the health benefits of these 5 trees planted during Shradh

Every tree has a story and a purpose, connecting our health to nature. Here are five trees that people often plant during Pitru Paksha. Each tree offers health benefits that can greatly improve our well-being.

I want to highlight the importance of Pitru Paksha. It is a time to honor our ancestors and to celebrate our connection with nature, to reflect on what Pitru Paksha means, how it connects us to our roots, and the health benefits of five special trees we plant and honor during this meaningful time. It lasts for 15 lunar days, from September 26 to October 10 this year. Families come together to perform Tarpan, giving water and food to honor loved ones who have passed away. This time is special, reminding us of our duty to those before us. These days also focus on nurturing life now, especially by planting trees that provide many health benefits.

Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust. Career journey and experience Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon. From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?” Subject expertise With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions. In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context. Education and professional background Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first. Editorial Philosophy I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers.

The Bael tree is a great example of how tradition and health come together. In Hindu culture, people respect this tree, and they use its leaves in worship to honor ancestors. Bael leaves have many nutrients. They are high in vitamins A, B, and C, which makes them a good choice for a healthy diet. These leaves are also strong antioxidants. Bael is known for its health benefits, including support for asthma and diarrhea. Compounds like tannins and flavonoids in Bael can reduce inflammation. You can easily add this superfood to your daily routine, whether by juicing or using it as a herbal supplement, while also honoring your heritage!

Tulsi is not just a flavorful herb; it also offers many health benefits. During Pitru Paksha, people often plant Tulsi seeds or young plants, honoring a tradition while focusing on their health. Tulsi leaves, roots, and seeds are rich in nutrients such as manganese and iron, as well as vitamins A and K. They have properties that fight bacteria, viruses, and fungi, making them a natural protector. Tulsi can help reduce stress and anxiety due to its adaptogenic qualities. Whether you drink Tulsi tea or add its leaves to your meals, you are not only enjoying a tradition but also caring for your well-being.

The Peepal tree is a traditional plant known for its many health benefits. It represents longevity and healing, and its juice acts as a great health tonic. The tree contains important nutrients like copper and manganese, which are vital for good health. Drinking Peepal leaf juice can help relieve coughs, asthma, and even migraines. Additionally, the bark can help treat bone fractures and diabetes. By planting this amazing tree, you support health in several ways!

The Ashoka tree's beautiful flowers and helpful compounds make it both visually pleasing and practical. In Ayurveda, people use Ashoka leaves and flowers for their healing properties, as they can reduce pain and help control blood sugar levels. Planting the Ashoka tree is more than just a tradition; it shows our commitment to overall health. The tree can also help remove kidney stones and is known for its calming effects. By planting an Ashoka tree, we not only honor tradition but also create a healthier future for generations to come.

The banyan tree is India’s national tree and an important symbol in our culture. The Banyan tree is rich in vitamins A, C, and E, which support good vision, oral health, and digestion. It also represents longevity and resilience, qualities we want to develop in our lives. When you plant this tree during Pitru Paksha, think about the generations that have respected it before you, and consider the health benefits it could bring to your family and community.

As I look into the importance of these trees during Pitru Paksha, I see how they connect our traditions with modern health. Planting these sacred trees acknowledges our ancestors and is also a valuable step for our health and future. By participating in this ritual, we strengthen our ties to our heritage while also promoting well-being for ourselves and our loved ones.

(Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up to date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. They were provided to HT Shop Now by the brand for testing and evaluation. Our opinions remain independent and based on our personal experience with the items. Please patch test the products before use.)