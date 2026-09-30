‘A father of two at 41’: Ranveer Singh's insane physique in new shirtless pic has the internet swooning

The photo shows a shirtless Ranveer Singh holding a sipper from his fitness brand. The actor showed off his toned physique , sculpted abs, and strong biceps in the picture, to the delight of his fans. They took to the comments section to shower the actor with praise. Check out the post here:

On September 30, Ranveer took to Instagram to share a shirtless picture of himself, in which he flaunts his abs and sculpted physique. The actor captioned the post, “YUMMY 👅.” and also tagged his SuperYou , an Indian health-snacking and protein brand co-founded by him.

Labelling Ranveer Singh as one of the fittest actors in Bollywood is not just accurate; it's a testament to his dedication and discipline. And his latest photo, straight from the gym, is proof enough. Also Read | Salman Khan's 90-year-old father Salim Khan receives chiropractic treatment for pain relief: Watch video

Fans on Instagram dropped cheeky and appreciative comments under the post, with many expressing their awe through comments like, “41?! A father of two and still looking incredibly fit and handsome! Truly inspiring, Ranveer,” and “Maat karo aisa Dua ke papa (Please don't do this, Dua's dad).”

A few other commented remarks like, “This is INSANE,” “Damn, he looks good,” and “Whoa, look at those muscles.” A few others also posted fire emojis under the picture.

Ranveer Singh's fitness secret But how does the actor achieve this physique? From his lean look in Band Baaja Baaraat to the ripped body in Ladies vs Ricky Bahl and the muscular build for Dhurandhar, Ranveer’s fitness transformations have always wowed his fans. In an interview with IIFA, his trainer Lloyd Stevens revealed that he achieves this with the mantra: “Kept it simple, pure consistency and hard work … that’s it.”

Meanwhile, his workouts focus on sculpting bulging arms, with exercises such as V-Bar Push Downs, Diamond Press Ups, EZ-Bar Curls, and Spider Curls. As for his diet, it complements his training—protein-rich, low-carb meals that balance his love for food.

“Breakfast often included oats with nuts and chocolate chips, detox drinks, immunity shots, and shilajit-ashwagandha date balls. Even his weakness, Nutella, had a healthy substitute: a decadent avocado mousse with dark chocolate chips,” he added.