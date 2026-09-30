‘A father of two at 41’: Ranveer Singh's insane physique in new shirtless pic has the internet swooning
Fans are in awe of Ranveer Singh's impressive physique in a new picture the actor posted on Instagram.
Labelling Ranveer Singh as one of the fittest actors in Bollywood is not just accurate; it's a testament to his dedication and discipline. And his latest photo, straight from the gym, is proof enough. Also Read | Salman Khan's 90-year-old father Salim Khan receives chiropractic treatment for pain relief: Watch video
On September 30, Ranveer took to Instagram to share a shirtless picture of himself, in which he flaunts his abs and sculpted physique. The actor captioned the post, “YUMMY 👅.” and also tagged his SuperYou, an Indian health-snacking and protein brand co-founded by him.
Ranveer Singh goes shirtless
The photo shows a shirtless Ranveer Singh holding a sipper from his fitness brand. The actor showed off his toned physique, sculpted abs, and strong biceps in the picture, to the delight of his fans. They took to the comments section to shower the actor with praise. Check out the post here:
Fans on Instagram dropped cheeky and appreciative comments under the post, with many expressing their awe through comments like, “41?! A father of two and still looking incredibly fit and handsome! Truly inspiring, Ranveer,” and “Maat karo aisa Dua ke papa (Please don't do this, Dua's dad).”
A few other commented remarks like, “This is INSANE,” “Damn, he looks good,” and “Whoa, look at those muscles.” A few others also posted fire emojis under the picture.
Ranveer Singh's fitness secret
But how does the actor achieve this physique? From his lean look in Band Baaja Baaraat to the ripped body in Ladies vs Ricky Bahl and the muscular build for Dhurandhar, Ranveer’s fitness transformations have always wowed his fans. In an interview with IIFA, his trainer Lloyd Stevens revealed that he achieves this with the mantra: “Kept it simple, pure consistency and hard work … that’s it.”
Meanwhile, his workouts focus on sculpting bulging arms, with exercises such as V-Bar Push Downs, Diamond Press Ups, EZ-Bar Curls, and Spider Curls. As for his diet, it complements his training—protein-rich, low-carb meals that balance his love for food.
“Breakfast often included oats with nuts and chocolate chips, detox drinks, immunity shots, and shilajit-ashwagandha date balls. Even his weakness, Nutella, had a healthy substitute: a decadent avocado mousse with dark chocolate chips,” he added.
About Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh is an award-winning actor who made his acting debut in the 2010 romantic comedy Band Baaja Baaraat. He married actor Deepika Padukone in 2018. The couple has two daughters together. Dua Padukone Singh, their first daughter, was born on September 8, 2024. They welcomed their second baby girl on September 19, 2026. He was last seen in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge, a direct sequel to his 2025 blockbuster hit Dhurandhar.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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