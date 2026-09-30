20-year-old Apollo Tyres heiress will be only Indian at prestigious Le Bal 2026: Meet Syra Kanwar, a Barnard student

The spotlight is officially on 20-year-old Syra Kanwar. An undergraduate at the Barnard College Economics and Mathematics — and heiress to the Apollo Tyres fortune — is preparing to make her grand entrance as the only Indian debutante selected for this year’s Le Bal des Débutantes in Paris in November. Also read | Ananya Panday calls sister Rysa real-life princess as she dazzles in stunning gowns for Le Bal debut. Pics

In a September 29 interview with Hello! India, the young heiress and her mother, Simran Kanwar, opened up about the thrilling whirlwind of dress fittings, dance rehearsals, and international high-society traditions leading up to the world-famous gala.

A modern princess in Mayfair Inside the Kanwars' lavish mansion in Mayfair, London, the atmosphere feels straight out of a period drama. Simran, wife of Apollo Tyres magnate Neeraj Kanwar, is busy preparing her daughter for her defining social debut. Yet Syra remains grounded despite the attention.

To the elite fashion crowd, Le Bal is often dubbed the 'Met Gala for teenagers'. Founded in 1958 at the Chateau de Versailles and revived in 1992 by Ophelie Renouard, the invite-only charity gala gathers 20 to 25 young women aged 16 to 22 from prominent global families spanning the aristocracy, business, entertainment, and politics.

Despite the pressure, Syra’s anticipation for the Paris event is front and centre. Expressing her excitement over joining such a diverse cohort, Syra shared: “It’s rare to have such an interesting motley of young women from around the world together in one room. I can’t wait to meet everyone."