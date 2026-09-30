Aishwarya Rai’s airport look after Paris Fashion Week is all about quiet glamour in plum leather trench and flared jeans

Aishwarya Rai is back in Mumbai after making a striking appearance at Paris Fashion Week. After appearing at L’Oréal Paris’ Le Défilé in a dramatic black couture look on September 29, the actor was spotted at the airport in a chic, understated travel outfit. Let’s decode her airport look and pick some fashion notes. (Also read: Aishwarya Rai goes full ‘Maleficent’ at L’Oréal Paris Fashion Week runway in velvet gown and cape with bold red hair )

Aishwarya Rai’s airport look For her return to India, Aishwarya opted for a deep plum leather double-breasted trench coat, which instantly stood out for its rich, autumnal hue and structured silhouette. She wore the long coat with dark indigo flared denim jeans, creating a relaxed contrast to the polished leather outerwear.

She kept the rest of the outfit relatively simple, pairing it with dark leather boots and carrying a large dark brown leather tote with braided handles. A smartwatch added a casual, practical touch to the otherwise luxe ensemble.

The actor also wore dark sunglasses perched on top of her head, while her long, deep cherry-red hair was styled in loose waves. The burgundy-toned hair blended seamlessly with the plum leather coat, giving the travel look a coordinated finish.