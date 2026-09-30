Quote of the day by Shaan: ‘You can learn from others, but eventually you have to find your own voice…’

Popular playback singer, composer, actor and television host Shantanu Mukherjee, professionally known as Shaan, is widely regarded as the ‘Golden Voice of India’ for his melodious and romantic songs, particularly during the 2000s. He records songs primarily in Hindi, Bengali, Kannada, and Telugu. This popular playback singer celebrates his birthday on September 30th every year.

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On the occasion of his birthday, today’s quote of the day is an excerpt from his interview on Game Changers with Komal Nahta, which aired on August 15, 2026: “You can learn from others, but eventually you have to find your own voice.”