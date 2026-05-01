Quote of the day by Anushka Sharma: 'I don't want people to think that there is a right way of being this perfect…'

Anushka Sharma has been a trailblazer in the contemporary Hindi film industry. A proud army brat born in Ayodhya and raised in Bangalore, she started her career as a model before making her acting debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the 2008 film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. Anushka Sharma celebrates her birthday on May 1 every year. (File)

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She went on to star in a variety of films across genres before taking a hiatus from acting in 2028. However, Anushka wears many hats on her head. She co-founded the production company Clean Slate Filmz, designed her own line of women’s clothing, and has been a philanthropist and a champion of gender equality and animal rights.

Married to cricketer Virat Kohli, Anushka celebrates her birthday every year on May 1. Commemorating the occasion, today’s quote of the day is an excerpt from a 2017 interview with Open magazine, where she stated:

“I've always presented myself exactly as who I am because I don't want people to think that there is a right way of being this perfect person, who is not real. It's really okay to be the way you are.”