Anushka Sharma looks so pretty in a classy and simple floral suit at the Mumbai airport with Virat Kohli

Simple ethnic wear has been a part of Anushka Sharma 's sartorial repertoire for ages. The actor loves wearing the style statement for casual outings, airport looks, and even off-duty occasions with her family. Moreover, a simple cotton suit is comfortable, airy, and a perfect pick for long-haul journeys and even for relaxing on a short-duration flight.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were seen at the Mumbai airport on February 16. The couple looked classy and elegant as they arrived to catch their flight out of the city. Let's decode what they wore for their journey.

For this airport look, Anushka picked a simple and classy, ivory and blue traditional cotton ensemble from her personal collection. The suit features a long white kurta adorned with beautiful floral thread embroidery in a dark blue hue on the front, back, sleeves, and cuffs. It also features full-length sleeves, a relaxed silhouette, a split round neckline, and side slits.

Anushka wore the kurta with matching white pants adorned with dark blue floral threadwork. The flared silhouette and above-the-ankle hem length add a relaxed vibe to the ensemble.

The actor rounded off her look with a matching cotton silk dupatta, draped over her shoulders, featuring delicate floral work throughout. A beaded necklace worn as a choker, sunglasses, a stylish watch, rings, and white Kolhapuri flats rounded off the accessories. As for the styling, she chose centre-parted loose tresses, minimal glam, and a bindi.

What did Virat Kohli wear? Virat complemented his wife in a black-and-white ensemble. He chose a button-down shirt featuring a collared neckline, full-length sleeves, front breast pockets, folded cuffs, and a relaxed silhouette.

A pair of black pants rounded off the airport outfit. It features a boxy, oversized silhouette with a mid-rise waist, tailored stitching, and a flared fit. Lastly, a matching black belt, sunglasses, a trimmed beard, a luxurious watch, white sneakers, and a tote bag rounded off his look.

About Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma is an award-winning Indian actor, and Virat Kohli is an Indian cricketer. The couple's relationship began during a 2013 ad shoot. After which, they tied the knot in 2017. The couple got married on December 11, 2017, in a dreamy, intimate ceremony in Tuscany.

Later, they welcomed two kids. Their daughter, Vamika, was born on January 11, 2021, followed by their son, Akaay, on February 15, 2024.