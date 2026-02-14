Hepatologist warns against cupping therapy used by Virat Kohli, Mohammed Shami: 'Unscientific, dangerous nonsense'

Many athletes turn to cupping for many situations, including muscle recovery. Dr Cyriac Abby Philips, a Kerala-based hepatologist, known as 'The Liver Doc' on social media, has sparked a debate online after a scathing critique of cupping therapy. Also read | Cupping therapy fails to impress India’s sports scientist Danny Deigan Dr Cyriac Abby Philips shared that true recovery comes from rest, nutrition, and hydration, not from intentionally causing injury through cupping. (Freepik)

In a February 13 Instagram post, the hepatologist labelled the ancient practice 'unscientific, dangerous nonsense', urging the public to steer clear of what he described as a 'superstitious trend' masquerading as medical treatment.

Dr Philips' post featured a series of images showing the aftermath of 'hijama' or wet cupping — a procedure where small incisions are made on the skin and suction is applied to draw out 'toxic' blood.

The risks of 'pseudo-medicine' Dr Philips argued that there was no physiological basis for the claim that 'bad blood' needs to be removed from the body in this manner. "The skin is not a filter for toxins; that is the job of your liver and kidneys," Dr Philips said, adding, “Cutting the skin to suck out blood is not detoxification; it is a recipe for infection, scarring, and, in some cases, severe skin damage.”

In his detailed breakdown, the hepatologist highlighted several medical risks associated with the practice: the use of non-sterile equipment or improper aftercare can lead to blood-borne infections such as hepatitis B, hepatitis C, and HIV.

He added the intense suction can cause hematomas (severe bruising), skin discoloration, and permanent scarring. Dr Philips also expressed concern that patients with serious conditions — such as chronic pain or internal organ issues — often turn to cupping instead of seeking evidence-based medical care, leading to a worsening of their underlying health problems.