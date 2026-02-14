Hepatologist warns against cupping therapy used by Virat Kohli, Mohammed Shami: 'Unscientific, dangerous nonsense'
Dr Cyriac Abby Philips questioned Mohammed Shami, Virat Kohli, Michael Phelps and other athletes for seemingly promoting cupping therapy for 'recovery'.
Many athletes turn to cupping for many situations, including muscle recovery. Dr Cyriac Abby Philips, a Kerala-based hepatologist, known as 'The Liver Doc' on social media, has sparked a debate online after a scathing critique of cupping therapy. Also read | Cupping therapy fails to impress India’s sports scientist Danny Deigan
In a February 13 Instagram post, the hepatologist labelled the ancient practice 'unscientific, dangerous nonsense', urging the public to steer clear of what he described as a 'superstitious trend' masquerading as medical treatment.
Dr Philips' post featured a series of images showing the aftermath of 'hijama' or wet cupping — a procedure where small incisions are made on the skin and suction is applied to draw out 'toxic' blood.
The risks of 'pseudo-medicine'
Dr Philips argued that there was no physiological basis for the claim that 'bad blood' needs to be removed from the body in this manner. "The skin is not a filter for toxins; that is the job of your liver and kidneys," Dr Philips said, adding, “Cutting the skin to suck out blood is not detoxification; it is a recipe for infection, scarring, and, in some cases, severe skin damage.”
In his detailed breakdown, the hepatologist highlighted several medical risks associated with the practice: the use of non-sterile equipment or improper aftercare can lead to blood-borne infections such as hepatitis B, hepatitis C, and HIV.
He added the intense suction can cause hematomas (severe bruising), skin discoloration, and permanent scarring. Dr Philips also expressed concern that patients with serious conditions — such as chronic pain or internal organ issues — often turn to cupping instead of seeking evidence-based medical care, leading to a worsening of their underlying health problems.
Slams athletes for spreading health misinformation
Known for his stance against alternative therapies that lack clinical evidence, Dr Philips has built a following by debunking 'natural' cures and 'detox' trends. His latest warning specifically targeted the resurgence of cupping among athletes and celebrities, which he shared gives the practice a false sense of legitimacy.
He highlighted that just because a celebrity or an influencer does it doesn't make it science – we should be relying on clinical trials and anatomical facts, not medieval superstitions that offer nothing but a placebo effect at a dangerous cost. Dr Philips added that 'since 2017, cupping has become a massive trend within the Indian Premiere League (IPL) dressing rooms', blaming top cricketers, such as Virat Kohli for seemingly 'spreading' the trend.
Giving Mohammed Shami's example, Dr Philips said, "The Indian fast bowler is one of the most famous examples of an Indian athlete promoting this practice. The incident: During the 2020 IPL in Dubai, Shami shared a photo on social media showing his back covered in cupping bruises and blood (wet cupping/hijama)." Slamming 'the irrational endorsement', he added, "He captioned it as a way to keep his body 'up to the mark'."
Explaining why Shami's use of cupping therapy for his 'recovery' was an 'unscientific' claim, he said, “Recovery involves restoring energy and repairing muscle fibers through nutrition and rest. Intentionally bleeding (wet cupping) creates a new injury that the body must waste energy to fix. It lowers blood volume, which is actually the opposite of what an endurance athlete needs.”
He also criticised Sikki Reddy, an Indian badminton player, for ‘openly endorsing this therapy in her videos’, and questioned Michael Phelps, who has been seen with red cupping marks on his shoulder.
‘Safer to trust evidence-based physiotherapy’
In his caption, Dr Philips wrote, “Cupping therapy is unscientific dangerous nonsense. Evolve your thinking and rationality. Use critical thinking. It will help you drown the background noise.”
“While athletes often confuse pain with progress, believing that the bruises and bleeding of cupping 'remove toxins' or 'release' tight muscles, science proves that true recovery actually comes from painless, natural processes like deep sleep, proper hydration, and active movement. Instead of relying on the dramatic and damaging rituals promoted by sports stars, we should understand that our own liver and kidneys are already the world's best detox machines, meaning it is far safer and more effective to trust evidence-based physiotherapy and rest rather than the superstitious trend of injuring the skin to heal the body,” he added.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Panwar
Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist passionate about all things beautiful and meaningful. With a career spanning over a decade, she has covered pop culture, fashion, health, wellness, fitness, art, decor, gender, parenting, mental health, and travel since 2012. When she's not chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, you can find her immersed in nature. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, she's always on the lookout for the next big trend, whether it's in fitness, fashion, design, or wellness, using her platform to spark conversations. In her downtime, she's likely sipping matcha, practising yoga, trying out new cafes or getting lost in the beauty and tranquillity of nature.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.