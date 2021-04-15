Jacqueline Fernandez shares post-cupping picture, here’s why you must try it too

Always the one to push fans towards a healthier lifestyle, Jacqueline Fernandez took the Internet by storm this Thursday as she shared her post-cupping picture. Within a few minutes of uploading it on Instagram, the picture collected over 7k likes while still going strong.

Breaking the Internet currently, the picture features the Bollywood actor opting for a topless look to flaunt a wine-coloured heart shape on her shoulder and no, it’s not a tattoo. It is the mark after cupping therapy or Hijama which is an ancient form of alternative medicine where a therapist puts special glass or silicone cups on your body, preferably on the skin of the back or neck, for a few minutes to create suction and to draw toxins out of the body.

It leaves a reddish or purplish colour mark and can also be done on the forearms, hamstrings and lower legs (calves) apart from the back, shoulders and posterior neck. Though the cups used are usually round in shape and leave reddish round or purplish round marks on the body for some time, the cups that Jacqueline used were evidently heart shaped which explain the mark on her shoulder.

Posing for a mirror selfie, Jacqueline also flaunted the cupping marks down her back as she stood before her dressing room closet. She captioned the picture, “I’m hooked!! @physio_bhavika99parekh (sic)” and punctuated it with heart emojis. Dr Bhavika Parekh, the Physiotherapist that Jacqueline tagged, is known to use star-shaped and heart-shaped cups to make the after effects of cupping therapy look more quirky and fun while it feels a lot healthier.

Benefits of cupping or Hijama:

It not only increases blood circulation to the area where the cups are placed but also helps relieve muscle tension which leads to improvement in overall blood flow and promotes cell repair. Cupping may help form new connective tissues and undergoing this therapy may create new blood vessels in the tissue.

It is known to loosen connective tissue or fascia and stimulate blood flow to the surface which resolves swelling, pain and tension. It removes toxins by drawing impurities to the surface.

Faster than any massage in resolving chronic muscle tightness and back pain, neck pain, headaches and other problems, cupping therapy is now being opted for by Olympic athletes, popstars and others since it is also a safe and traditional treatment. Additionally, it helps the body reduce inflammation, reduce swelling and muscle knots, ease scar tissue deep within muscles and connective tissues, improve the immune system and metabolism and help treat common nerve entrapments.

Precautions:

Avoid caffeine, alcohol, sugary foods and drinks, dairy, processed meats, hot showers, saunas, hot tubs and strong air conditioning or cold and windy conditions and intense exercise for 4-6 hours post cupping as your skin may be more sensitive to temperature and certain foods slow down your body's ability to process the treatment.

