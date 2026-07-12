Janhvi Kapoor in ₹1.5 lakh lehenga blends Indian craftsmanship with modern glamour for Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's wedding
Draped in a luxurious black-and-red lehenga set adorned with exquisite embroidery, Janhvi Kapoor attended Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's wedding.
Janhvi Kapoor attended the wedding of her good friends, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Sharan Sharma, this weekend. The couple tied the knot on July 11 in an intimate wedding in Mumbai, where they signed the dotted line and started their forever journey.
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Janhvi Kapoor attended the ceremony in a gorgeous black-and-red lehenga set, embellished with stunning embroidery and golden accents. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, she wrote, “Promised myself just one tease but this [lipstick] combo??????”
A striking blend of tradition and glamour
Draped in an elegant black lehenga set, Janhvi Kapoor's ensemble is a striking blend of classic Indian craftsmanship and modern glamour. The richly embroidered black lehenga is from the shelves of the designer label Rimple and Harpreet. As per their website, it is worth ₹1,50,000.
The ensemble features an inky-black lehenga skirt, styled with a multi-hued deep-neck choli and a sweeping dupatta, both illuminated with floral and avian motifs inspired by Victorian jewellery, Mughlai inlay work, and the delicate romance of the 18th-century miniature paintings.
The choli specifically is layered with intricate marodi ka kaam, tracing geometric and floral artworks borrowed from the archives. A resham cacaw embroidered on one sleeve lends a regal touch. Meanwhile, the gold jaali work on the sleeve hems glimmers softly on the black fabric and colourful beaded embroidery on the blouse hem and the dori on the plunging back elevate the mood.
The voluminous skirt is adorned with ornate gold zari embroidery featuring paisley and floral motifs along the hem, creating a regal contrast against the deep black fabric. The matching black dupatta is finished with a delicate embroidered border and subtle embellishments that add graceful movement.
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The styling
Janhvi styled the ensemble with antique gold jhumka earrings, stacked heritage bangles, statement bracelets on both hands, a haath phool, an embroidered potli bag, and a delicate nose ring.
Soft, glowing makeup with luminous skin, warm-toned eyes, glossy nude lips, and a tiny red bindi complete the look. Meanwhile, for her tresses, she left them loose and softly waved to keep the overall appearance effortlessly sophisticated.
Janhvi's ensemble is a masterclass in timeless elegance, making it an ideal choice for weddings or festive celebrations. The combination of dramatic black, rich gold embroidery, and jewel-toned accents creates a regal look.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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