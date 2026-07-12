Janhvi Kapoor in ₹1.5 lakh lehenga blends Indian craftsmanship with modern glamour for Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's wedding

Draped in an elegant black lehenga set, Janhvi Kapoor's ensemble is a striking blend of classic Indian craftsmanship and modern glamour. The richly embroidered black lehenga is from the shelves of the designer label Rimple and Harpreet. As per their website, it is worth ₹1,50,000.

Janhvi Kapoor attended the ceremony in a gorgeous black-and-red lehenga set, embellished with stunning embroidery and golden accents. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, she wrote, “Promised myself just one tease but this [lipstick] combo??????”

Janhvi Kapoor attended the wedding of her good friends, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Sharan Sharma, this weekend. The couple tied the knot on July 11 in an intimate wedding in Mumbai, where they signed the dotted line and started their forever journey.

The ensemble features an inky-black lehenga skirt, styled with a multi-hued deep-neck choli and a sweeping dupatta, both illuminated with floral and avian motifs inspired by Victorian jewellery, Mughlai inlay work, and the delicate romance of the 18th-century miniature paintings.

The choli specifically is layered with intricate marodi ka kaam, tracing geometric and floral artworks borrowed from the archives. A resham cacaw embroidered on one sleeve lends a regal touch. Meanwhile, the gold jaali work on the sleeve hems glimmers softly on the black fabric and colourful beaded embroidery on the blouse hem and the dori on the plunging back elevate the mood.

The voluminous skirt is adorned with ornate gold zari embroidery featuring paisley and floral motifs along the hem, creating a regal contrast against the deep black fabric. The matching black dupatta is finished with a delicate embroidered border and subtle embellishments that add graceful movement.

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The styling Janhvi styled the ensemble with antique gold jhumka earrings, stacked heritage bangles, statement bracelets on both hands, a haath phool, an embroidered potli bag, and a delicate nose ring.

Soft, glowing makeup with luminous skin, warm-toned eyes, glossy nude lips, and a tiny red bindi complete the look. Meanwhile, for her tresses, she left them loose and softly waved to keep the overall appearance effortlessly sophisticated.

Janhvi's ensemble is a masterclass in timeless elegance, making it an ideal choice for weddings or festive celebrations. The combination of dramatic black, rich gold embroidery, and jewel-toned accents creates a regal look.