Disha Madan looks resplendent in outfit that celebrates South Indian craftsmanship in Cannes 2026

Appearing on the Brut x Nespresso Cannes red carpet , the actor’s look was all about regional identity and contemporary designs. Here is a look at her outfit from the event.

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Disha Madan arrived at the French Riviera for the second consecutive year to attend the 79th edition of the Festival de Cannes in 2026. Staying true to her fashion roots, the actor promoted Indian craftsmanship at the global stage.

Breaking down Disha Madan’s Brut x Nespresso Cannes look Disha Madan appeared on the red carpet wearing a custom couture creation by Bangalore-based label Niharika Vivek. The dress celebrated South Indian heritage and reimagined heirloom fabrics for contemporary times.

Two vintage, handwoven silk sarees featuring rich, multi-colored weave patterns and traditional metallic gold zari borders were ingeniously upcycled into a dress that featured a contemporary mermaid-cut silhouette with a structured corset bodice. It is styled with a plunging halter-neckline, a fitted waist accented by distinct peplum-like hip flaps, and a floor-length skirt.

The inspiration for the dress is the stone carvings and the depiction of feminine strength seen across South Indian temple architecture. The design walked the fine line to balance the fluidity of the dress while preserving the identity of the original sarees.

The ensemble incorporated intricate Banjara Kasuti embroidery and involved over 2,500 hours of handwork by women artisans, alongside extensive textile restoration and couture finishing. Sustainability was the main message behind the dress.

Looking at Disha Madan’s makeup and accessories The actor went full regal with her makeup and accessories at the event. She accentuated the custom gown with a meticulously crafted hairstyle and traditional Indian hair jewellery. Her hair was styled into an elegant, long, textured braid that cascaded down her back, neatly pulled away from her face.

The braid and crown were adorned with exquisite, vintage-style Indian hair ornaments, reminiscent of traditional South Indian choti jewels. These intricate, gold-toned pieces featured vibrant red and green stones surrounded by delicate detailing, scattered beautifully along the twists of her hair.

The jewellery adorning the actor included a stunning, statement gold necklace featuring a central drop pendant intricately set with traditional gemstones. The piece perfectly complemented her plunging halter neckline and matched with heavy, ornate chandelier earrings and delicately crafted ear cuffs. The look was completed with multiple statement rings on Disha’s fingers and a classy, delicate nose ring.

Speaking about the look, the actor stated, “For me, Cannes has never just been about fashion; it’s about representation. Wearing something so deeply rooted in South Indian craftsmanship and heritage felt incredibly special. I love that we could take vintage sarees with so much history and reinterpret them in a way that still feels global, modern and powerful.”