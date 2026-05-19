Huma Qureshi signs off from Cannes 2026 in black halter-neck gown, says modern Indian women are ‘not about perfection’

Huma Qureshi’s Cannes 2026 fashion streak has been nothing short of spectacular. From serving timeless elegance in a traditional Banarasi saree to embracing power dressing in chic pantsuits and turning heads in plunging neckline gowns, the actor showcased her versatile fashion game on the global stage. Huma Qureshi exudes glamour at Cannes 2026 in stunning black halter-neck gown. (Instagram/@iamhumaq)

For her final appearance at the prestigious film festival, Huma closed her Cannes chapter on a glamorous note in a stunning black halter-neck gown. Let’s decode her latest ensemble and take some style notes. (Also read: Huma Qureshi serves her most glamorous Cannes look yet in bold black velvet gown, says ‘catch me if you Cannes’ )

Huma Qureshi’s heartfelt Cannes sign-off On May 18, Huma took to Instagram to share a carousel of stunning pictures from her final Cannes 2026 appearance. Accompanying the glamorous snapshots was a heartfelt note reflecting on what being a modern Indian woman means to her. “To me, being a modern Indian woman is not about perfection. It is about authorship. Building yourself in public. Brick by brick,” she wrote.

She further added, “Carrying your roots into global spaces without diluting them. Turning survival into elegance. Turning ambition into art. And walking every carpet knowing you did not arrive by accident.”