Cristiano Ronaldo's fiancée Georgina Rodriguez steals the spotlight in a jaw-dropping emerald necklace at Cannes 2026

The 32-year-old mother and longtime partner to football icon Cristiano Ronaldo arrived for the screening of Fjord, proving why she remains one of the most anticipated red carpet regulars.

Just weeks after her ethereal appearance at Met Gala 2026 in New York, Georgina Rodríguez has once again commanded the global fashion stage. Attending the 79th Cannes Film Festival on May 18, the Spanish-Argentinian model and entrepreneur turned the legendary red carpet at the Palais des Festivals into her personal runway. Also read | Alia Bhatt makes breathtaking Cannes 2026 red carpet appearance in peach gown with chiffon dupatta, rare coral necklace

Georgina Rodríguez's vintage-meets-drama look Georgina Rodríguez opted for a mauve gown that balanced delicate textures with heavy, high-octane glamour. Her look was defined by a stunning contrast between the soft hues of her gown and the vibrant, deep green of her jewellery.

Georgina wore a strapless, floor-length piece featuring a smoky mauve lace that exuded a romantic, antique feel. The gown was masterfully constructed, with intricate diagonal ruching across the bodice that created a corseted effect, accentuating her figure before flaring into a semi-sheer lace skirt.

The undisputed star of the evening was her Chopard necklace. According to Chopard, the spectacular piece is a feat of craftsmanship, featuring 152 emerald beads meticulously strung to form a lush, multi-strand collar and a central 13.86-carat round emerald that served as the focal point. A cascade of brilliant Chopard diamonds added a layer of lit-from-within radiance. She complemented the necklace with a matching diamond handcuff and several statement rings.

Georgina's hair was styled in deep, classic Hollywood waves, swept to one side to ensure the emeralds remained the centre of attention. For makeup, she leaned into a soft glam aesthetic — dewy skin, a nude lip, and a subtle smokey eye.