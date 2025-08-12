That's the Philosopher's stone from Harry Potter: Cristiano Ronaldo-Georgina Rodriguez's engagement ring spins memes

It's finally happening! Cristiano Ronaldo's ring for Georgina Rodriguez brings out the internet's creative best(Photos: Instagram/georginagio, 9gag)

Cristiano Ronaldo is now engaged to be married. The news was broken by his partner of almost a decade, mother to his children, and now fiancé Georgina Rodriguez. The 31-year-old took to her 68.5 million strong Instagram handle to share a morning shot of her well-manicured hands over Ronaldo's with the centre piece of the frame of course being that mammoth ring. No explanation or clarifier was needed as her (translated) caption simply read, "Yes I do. In this and in all my lives".

While congratulations flooding the comment section was a but obvious chain of events, the internet truly seemed to come together to marvel over the sheer size of the commitment on Georgina's finger — pun intended. Right from the very flashy ring to why it took the 40-year-old footballer 9 whole years to reach his decision to marry her, fan reactions were truly a riot.

Comments like "I think it’s a little bit rushed", "3 carats for every year they been together 😂", "Christiano got her the philosopher's stone from Harry Potter", "Bro got her an infinity stone", "1 carat for every year he made her wait", "Too early in the relationship", "Don't let Thanos see this!", "Bro got trust issues this whole time?", "In another 20 years they’ll be married" and "Why this ladies ring bigger then my house man 😂" summed up the general vibe.

Cristiano spotted Georgina back in 2016 when she was working in a Gucci store in Madrid, their high profile relationship kickstarting the same year. Together they are raising a blended family made up of Cristiano Jr, twins Eva and Mateo and daughter Alana and Bella. Back in 2022, they faced the loss of their newborn son Angel during childbirth.

Do you think this will be a shotgun wedding or will Ronaldo be taking his own sweet time again to make it to the nuptials?