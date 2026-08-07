Stedman Bailey: Why did police arrest former NFL player? All we know about shocking incident inside Florida mall
Stedman Bailey, a former West Virginia football star, was arrested for alleged sexual activity in Pembroke Lakes Mall, Florida.
Former West Virginia football standout Stedman Bailey was apprehended by law enforcement in Pembroke Pines, Florida, on allegations of engaging in sexual activity within a shopping mall.
The purported incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. on Monday, July 27, inside Pembroke Lakes Mall, close to the arcade bar. Both Bailey and his companion, Karina Manderson, were taken into custody on charges of indecent exposure.
Stedman Bailey arrest: When did the shocking incident take place?
The event took place within the Round1 arcade located at Pembroke Lakes Mall, where both Bailey and Manderson were already in custody by the time the responding officers reached the scene, as stated in the arrest report, People Magazine reported.
According to the police, surveillance video supplied by the venue's manager reportedly depicted the couple involved in sexual acts while other customers were in close proximity.
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Stedman Bailey arrest: Here's what witnesses said
A witness informed investigators that she saw the purported incident and requested the people to cease their actions, as per People Magazine. She asserted that Bailey subsequently adjusted his pants before he and Manderson gradually departed from the bar area. The witness later executed an affidavit and supplied a sworn recorded statement, as detailed in the arrest report.
Bailey informed investigators that both he and Manderson had pulled down their pants, yet he denied that any sexual intercourse took place. He claimed that his behavior was influenced by intoxication, according to the report.
Did Bailey or Manderson consume alcohol?
According to police, Bailey informed investigators that neither he nor Manderson had consumed alcohol prior to their arrival at Round1, asserting that all the alcohol they ingested was provided by the venue. Bailey reportedly estimated that they each had around two to three shots, as stated in the report.
The report claims that Manderson told investigators she could not recall the incident and acknowledged that she had consumed an excessive amount of alcohol, as detailed in the arrest report. Authorities indicated that there was no evidence suggesting that the drinks had been altered.
It further states that both Bailey and Manderson were subsequently taken to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Main Jail without any issues.
Manderson’s lawyer speaks out
Evan Hoffman, Manderson’s attorney, commented on the arrest in a statement given to NBC Miami.
“My office is exploring the events and the legality of the case. It is premature to expand on the facts or exclude any potential defenses that may be available. This is a very personal situation that should be treated with care,” the lawyer said in a statement. “We ask that my client’s privacy be respected and that no fixed opinions or judgments be made at this time.”
The arrest occurs over ten years after Bailey's football career was abruptly ended by a shooting in 2015, which resulted in severe head injuries that posed a threat to his life. The St. Louis Rams oicjed ex-wide receiver during the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More