'Fake News': MEA rejects report that India approached Israel for defence pact after Pak-Saudi-Turkey deal
A Turkish media outlet, citing unnamed Pakistani sources, claimed India sought a defence pact with Israel to counter the Pakistan-Saudi Arabia-Turkey alliance
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday dismissed as ‘fake news’ a viral claim that India had approached Israel to sign a defence pact in response to the recently announced Pakistan-Saudi Arabia-Turkey security agreement.
The claim was circulated by Turkish media outlet Straturka and amplified on social media. Citing unnamed Pakistani sources, the report alleged that India had requested Israel to enter into a defence pact to counter the trilateral agreement.
Fact-checking the claim, the MEA's Fact Check division shared a screenshot of the report and labelled it ‘fake news.’
"We caution against such malicious posts on social media platforms which use AI to create fake content!" the MEA Fact Check wing said in a post on X.
Saudi, Pakistan, Turkey sign defence deal
The clarification comes hours after Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey signed the "Mecca Joint Defence Agreement", a strategic pact aimed at boosting military cooperation and collective security among the three countries.
According to Pakistan's foreign ministry, the agreement is intended to strengthen collective deterrence and states that "any armed attack against any one of the three States shall be regarded as an attack against them all." The pact also envisages deeper defence cooperation across multiple sectors.
Also Read | India reacts to Turkey-Pakistan-Saudi defence deal: 'Closely following the development'
Responding to the development earlier on Friday, the MEA said India was monitoring the agreement closely.
Addressing a weekly media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "This is also a development that we are closely following, and we shall keep you updated."
Netanyahu dials PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu spoke over the phone on Thursday, discussing ways to further strengthen the India-Israel Special Strategic Partnership and reviewing cooperation across a range of sectors.
Speaking at the MEA's weekly media briefing on Friday, spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the call was initiated by the Israeli side. "During the conversation, it was discussed as to how we can further strengthen this bond, this friendship that we have with Israel across various sectors," Jaiswal said, underscoring the strong bilateral relationship between the two countries.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShubham Pandey
Shubham Pandey works as Chief Content Producer at the Hindustan Times online desk, where he writes news articles, explainers, and features with a focus on audience engagement, traffic growth, and real-time storytelling. With over a decade of experience across journalism, digital newsrooms, and strategic communications, he brings a strong understanding of online journalism, particularly in leveraging SEO, search trends, and live blogs to drive sustained reader engagement. Previously, he led the sports team at Zee News English, strengthening editorial operations while delivering measurable growth in readership. His reporting experience includes assignments with Firstpost, where he covered sports with a strong narrative focus. Shubham has worked across both startups and large media organisations, including building a sports website from the ground up in a startup environment—demonstrating versatility and leadership. His stint as Senior Account Manager at Edelman India further expanded his expertise in strategic communications, brand storytelling, and reputation management. Across roles, he specialises in content planning, writing, and crafting credible narratives for diverse audiences. He has collaborated with former international cricketers Cheteshwar Pujara, Nick Knight, and Danny Morrison to create compelling, high-impact sports content, blending editorial depth with mass appeal. When he is not writing news or watching sports, he enjoys exploring films from around the world.Read More