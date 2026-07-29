What Tony Romo told female cop during OWI arrest revealed as latest bodycam footage from traffic stop emerges | WATCH
Tony Romo paused during sobriety tests to stretch, saying the drive worsened his back injuries, while footage showed him struggling with the exercises.
Newly released body camera footage has now shed more light on the traffic stop that resulted in Former Dallas Cowboys QB Tony Romo’s arrest in Wisconsin.
The California Post obtained the footage from Romo's July 23 arrest in Milwaukee, which captures the former NFL quarterback arguing with a female officer after asking to contact his attorney.
Romo denied drinking alcohol
Officers stopped Romo on a Milwaukee interstate shortly after 6 p.m., and the video shows him appearing caught off guard by the traffic stop.
During the interaction, Romo told the officer he had just left a golf course and was heading to visit his grandparents. When asked whether he had consumed alcohol, he replied that he had consumed “zero” drinks.
The officer then instructed Romo to exit his vehicle so field sobriety tests could be conducted. Instead, Romo said he wanted to call his lawyer. Even after being asked again to step out, he continued insisting on speaking with his attorney while also using his iPhone to record the encounter.
Officer details impairment suspicions
Following a brief exchange, Romo eventually exited the vehicle and questioned the officer, asking, “Because I’m coming from a golf course you think I’m drunk?”
The officer informed him he was being detained as part of a possible OWI investigation and said she wanted to relocate to a safer area to conduct the sobriety tests. She then handcuffed Romo and placed him in the back of a patrol vehicle.
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The pair later arrived at a nearby police station, where the officer explained the reasons for suspecting impairment. She cited Romo's “red glassy eyes and the odor of an intoxicating alcoholic beverage” coming from him and also stated that officers had discovered unopened alcohol shooters inside his bag.
Romo underwent several field sobriety exercises at the station, including following a pen with his eyes, walking heel-to-toe in a straight line and balancing on one leg.
Romo booked after testing
During the process, he paused several times to stretch, explaining that the drive to the station had aggravated lingering back injuries. According to the footage, he appeared to struggle with the tests.
After the evaluations, the officer asked whether he would take a breath test. “Oh, no,” Romo replied. “We’re not doing that. I’ve heard from all the lawyers don’t ever do that. So, we’re not going to do that.”
Also read: Why was Tony Romo arrested? OWI charge against ex-Cowboys QB explained
Following his refusal, officers formally arrested Romo and booked him on one count of first-offense operating while intoxicated.
No criminal charge filed
A spokesperson for the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office told on Monday that the matter has been classified as “a traffic violation and not a criminal charge” because of the nature of the allegations.
Romo has not publicly commented on the incident. He is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 21.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More